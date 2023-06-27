Warnings of flooding as heavy rains lash parts of KZN

The KwaZulu-Natal Department of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs has issued a warning for floods as a result of heavy rains.

The South Coast of KZN has been placed on an Orange Level 6 alert, the second highest warning level.

The rains are expected to persist throughout Tuesday and Wednesday.

Weather warnings have been issued for parts of KwaZulu-Natal as heavy rains battered the province on Tuesday.

The provincial Department of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs warned communities, particularly those residing along the South Coast, of heavy rains that might result in flooding.

The SA Weather Services forecasted heavy rains, which could lead to potential flooding.

The Ugu District Municipality, encompassing the Ray Nkonyeni, Umuziwabantu, Umdoni, and Umzumbe local municipalities, has been placed on an Orange Level 6 alert, the second highest warning level.

KZN - #RAIN Heavy rain and flooding along the south coast region #DriveSafe pic.twitter.com/sYipUF0OEW — TrafficSA (@TrafficSA) June 27, 2023

Heavy rains were anticipated to persist into Wednesday, said department spokesperson Nonala Ndlovu.

"While the eThekwini metro, along with coastal areas, will experience widespread showers and thundershowers, the intensity will be moderate, with scattered rainfall.

"Margate and Port Edward have already reported rainfall measurements of 89mm and 49mm, respectively, since Monday.

"However, weather models indicate that additional rainfall is expected over the Ugu District Municipality, gradually subsiding early tomorrow [Wednesday]."

READ | Western Cape braces itself for more rain, wind as yet another cold front rolls in

Ndlovu said the public should be aware of flooding of roads, bridges, and settlements, both formal and informal.

She added this was "highly likely".

"Fast-flowing streams and deep waters pose a significant threat to life.

"Moreover, the flooding may cause major disruptions to traffic flows, impacting essential services such as water, electricity, and communication.

"Additionally, there is a risk of damage to mud houses in the affected areas," said Ndlovu.

Rainfall chart for today, 27-06-2023. Showers and rain confined to the central, western and southern parts of the country spreading to the east coast. pic.twitter.com/148nQIQ8Km — SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) June 27, 2023

The department had activated all disaster management services in the affected areas, she added.

"The teams are ready to respond promptly and effectively wherever necessary. We strongly advise residents to closely monitor water levels and relocate to higher ground to avoid any potential disasters.

"Should residents experience any difficulties, they are urged to contact their local leadership."

Ndlovu also urged motorists to exercise extreme caution.

"Where possible we urge residents to postpone non-essential travel until the inclement weather subsides."

The heavy rains come a year and a half after the province, more particularly eThekwini, experienced heavy flooding in April 2022.

More than 450 lives were lost and more than R50 billion in damages were incurred, something the province is still grappling to cope with.



