Warrant of arrest issued for alleged unrest instigator Bonginkosi Khanyile

Kaveel Singh
Bonginkosi Khanyile at the Durban Magistrate’s Court.
Photo: Thabiso Goba
  • A warrant of arrest has been issued for alleged unrest instigator Bonginkosi Khanyile.
  • He failed to appear in the Durban Magistrate's Court on Monday.
  • He is out on R5 000 bail.

A stayed warrant of arrest was issued for suspected unrest instigator and Jacob Zuma ally, Bonginkosi Khanyile, after he failed to appear in the Durban Magistrate's Court on Monday.

Khanyile, 31, is believed to be one of the main instigators in the deadly unrest that occurred in parts of South Africa in July.

His lawyer said on Monday that he was unable to get hold of him when he failed to arrive at court.

The court issued a warrant of arrest which was stayed until 10 January.

This means that if Khanyile appears in court on 10 January with a legitimate explanation, the warrant of arrest will fall away.

His case was provisionally postponed to 8 February for a pre-trial conference.

READ | Alleged unrest instigator Bonginkosi Khanyile takes swipe at Indian and white 'racists'

Khanyile was arrested in Johannesburg on 20 August for allegedly instigating the recent unrest. He has been out on R5 000 bail.

His bail conditions prevented him from using his Twitter account until the court matter was resolved. He would also have to report to the Hillbrow police station in Johannesburg while attending college in Gauteng.

The Hawks previously showed the court three videos of Khanyile allegedly inciting public violence. The first video, taken on 10 July, was of Khanyile addressing a packed Shoprite store in Durban where he called on people to support Zuma by requesting his release from jail.

The second video of Khanyile was taken during the height of the unrest. Khanyile was speaking at Warwick Junction taxi rank in Durban where he urged people who were burning the country to continue to do so until Zuma was released.

The third video was taken in Howick where Khanyile held a solitary protest, again calling for the release of Zuma.

Read more on:
bonginkosi khanyiledurbankwazulu-natalcrimecourtsunrest
