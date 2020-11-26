1h ago

add bookmark

Warrant of arrest issued for hospitalised Agrizzi as fraud and corruption case postponed

Tammy Petersen
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Former Bosasa COO Angelo Agrizzi.
Former Bosasa COO Angelo Agrizzi.
Felix Dlangamandla
  • A warrant of arrest, not to be enforced until the next court appearance, has been issued against Angelo Agrizzi.
  • He remains in hospital as his three co-accused appeared in the Pretoria Specialised Commercial Crimes Court on fraud and corruption charges on Thursday.
  • The case was postponed to 18 February to allow the defence more time to study the docket.

A warrant of arrest, not to be enforced until the next scheduled court appearance, has been issued against Angelo Agrizzi, who failed to appear alongside his three co-accused in the Pretoria Specialised Commercial Crimes Court on fraud and corruption charges on Thursday.

Sindisiwe Twala, spokesperson for the National Prosecuting Authority's Investigating Directorate, said Agrizzi's lawyer said his client was still in hospital.

Agrizzi had a heart attack in hospital on 21 October. When his condition worsened, he was transferred to a private facility.

The heart attack happened a week after the Specialised Commercial Crime Court sitting in the Palm Ridge Magistrate's Court denied Agrizzi bail in a matter in which he faced charges of corruption for allegedly making payments to former ANC MP Vincent Smith.

This decision was later overturned and he was granted bail in the Gauteng High Court in Johannesburg.

READ | Former Bosasa COO Angelo Agrizzi in 'reasonably stable' condition in ICU - lawyer

Thursday's appearance stem from a decade-old Special Investigating Unit report handed over to the NPA in 2009, which found an improper and corrupt relationship existed between Bosasa, former Correctional Service CFO Patrick Gillingham and former Commissioner of Correctional Services Linda Mti, News24 previously reported. 

In exchange for cash, cars, homes, flights and holidays - among other gifts - Gillingham and Mti allegedly colluded with Bosasa executives to ensure the company was awarded four lucrative Department of Correctional Services tenders between 2004 and 2007 valued at over R1.8 billion.

The two, together with former Bosasa CFO Andries Van Tonder, appeared in the dock where the case was postponed to 18 February to allow the defence more time to study the docket.

All of the accused are out on bail.

Did you know you can comment on this article? Subscribe to News24 and add your voice to the conversation.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
bosasaangelo agrizzipretoriagautengcorruptioncourts
Lottery
1 person scoops the Daily Lotto prize
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
When planning for the Black Friday sales do you:
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Save, research and plan ahead, preparing to make the most of it?
7% - 980 votes
Wait and see what looks like a good deal on the day?
14% - 1862 votes
Have no interest in spending more money this year?
79% - 10443 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: When prophets and politics collide

20 Nov

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: When prophets and politics collide
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Jail on the cards for Ace?

13 Nov

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Jail on the cards for Ace?
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is American democracy in danger?

06 Nov

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is American democracy in danger?
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: John Steenhuisen vs Mbali Ntuli - countdown to DA elective conference

30 Oct

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: John Steenhuisen vs Mbali Ntuli - countdown to DA elective conference
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Money for nothing, but how do we correct the corruption ship?

23 Oct

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Money for nothing, but how do we correct the corruption ship?
PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 4: Revival

15 Oct

PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 4: Revival
view
ZAR/USD
15.22
(-0.71)
ZAR/GBP
20.30
(-0.36)
ZAR/EUR
18.11
(-0.57)
ZAR/AUD
11.20
(-0.64)
ZAR/JPY
0.15
(-0.85)
Gold
1813.84
(+0.32)
Silver
23.37
(+0.08)
Platinum
957.48
(-0.07)
Brent Crude
48.73
(+1.57)
Palladium
2345.00
(+1.43)
All Share
58042.15
(+0.52)
Top 40
53219.57
(+0.53)
Financial 15
11592.59
(-0.42)
Industrial 25
80378.88
(+0.68)
Resource 10
52924.85
(+0.61)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
forsubscribers
FEEL GOOD | KZN petrol attendant lends desperate mom his car without even asking...

24 Nov

FEEL GOOD | KZN petrol attendant lends desperate mom his car without even asking her name
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
FEEL GOOD | 9-year-old SA conservationist says it would be 'epic' to clean beaches...

18 Nov

FEEL GOOD | 9-year-old SA conservationist says it would be 'epic' to clean beaches with Lewis Hamilton
FEEL GOOD | Mother of twins defies poverty to return to university

13 Nov

FEEL GOOD | Mother of twins defies poverty to return to university
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.1.20330.4) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo