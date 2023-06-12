Warren Rhoode killing: Case against man accused of murdering top cop's son postponed

The case against the man accused of murdering Warren Rhoode was postponed in the Bellville Magistrate's Court.



Rhoode is the son of President Cyril Ramaphosa's head of security, Wally Rhoode.

Naftal Zandamela made a brief appearance in court on Monday morning, on charges of murder, and robbery with aggravating circumstances.

He was arrested more than a week ago by the police's provincial serious crime unit.

According to the State, Zandamela had previously violated his parole and was sentenced to 15 years for house robbery. His parole was scheduled to end in 2027.

The State also wants to verify whether Zandamela, a Mozambican national, has been living in the country legally.

Rhoode was found dead in May after he went missing.

The State said he was stabbed multiple times and his belongings had been removed.

Rhoode was last seen in Eindhoven, Delft, on 23 April and was driving a black Polo Vivo at the time.

The case was postponed to Monday for a bail application.

Meanwhile, police said the case was still being investigated and no further arrests have been made.







