Warren Rhoode killing: Family of president's security chief puts up R50 000 reward for info

The family of Warren Rhoode, the son of President Cyril Ramaphosa's head of security, has put up a R50 000 reward for information on his murder.

W arren's body was found in April after he was missing for several weeks.

Naftal Zandamela was arrested earlier this month, but the Rhoode family believes there is more to Warren's death.

Frustrated and in a bid to find answers, the grief-stricken relatives of the son of President Cyril Ramaphosa's head of security have put up a R50 000 reward for information on how he was killed.

Serious and Violent Crimes Unit detectives arrested Naftal Zandamela earlier this month in connection with the death of 30-year-old Warren Rhoode, the son of Ramaphosa's security chief, Wally Rhoode.

Zandamela, a Mozambican national, is accused of stabbing Warren, whose body was discovered in Thubelisha, Delft, in Cape Town in April.

But the Rhoode family believes that there is more to Warren's death than meets the eye and they are conducting their own investigation, putting up the substantial amount of money as a reward for information. They believe Warren's Google Maps tracking data was deleted.

According to one family member, Quinton Rhoode, police have not been forthcoming with information.



"We are just pleading for more information, eyewitness [information] or anything really, just to tell us if there was anyone else involved," he said.

One of his theories is that Warren was involved in a robbery gone wrong.

He added:

Or he went to fetch someone and had to drop them somewhere in Delft, and this person or persons killed him, possibly because he might have known who they were.

Zandamela made a brief appearance in the Bellville Magistrate's Court on Monday, where the case was postponed to 7 September for further investigation. He decided against applying for his release on bail.



It was revealed in court that he had several pending cases and six outstanding warrants.

The court also heard that he was out on parole at the time of the alleged murder, after he was jailed for house robbery. It is believed that his parole comes to an end in 2027.

Zandamela's girlfriend was found in possession of Warren's Huawei cellphone, which, News24 understands, she told police she had received from him.

Warren's cellphone tracking data had been wiped, Quinton Rhoode added.



"Warren occasionally drove people for money if he knew them. Based on his Google [Maps] timeline, that information was deleted because it does not show him leaving the house. Someone must have deleted the information," he said.

A Google Maps timeline helps users remember their location histories.