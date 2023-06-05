1h ago

Share

Warren Rhoode killing: Man accused of murdering top cop's son had been out on parole

accreditation
Marvin Charles
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Warren Rhoode.
Warren Rhoode.
Supplied
  • The 41-year-old man accused of murdering the son of President Cyril Ramaphosa's head of security had been out on parole at the time. 
  • Naftal Zandamela made a brief appearance on Monday morning in the Bellville Magistrate's Court.
  • Warren Rhoode was found dead in May.

The man accused of murdering Warren Rhoode has six outstanding warrants of arrest and was out on parole at the time of his arrest.

Naftal Zandamela made a brief appearance in the Bellville Magistrate's Court on Monday morning, where he faces charges of murder, and robbery with aggravating circumstances.

Rhoode is the son of President Cyril Ramaphosa's head of security, Wally Rhoode. 

How safe is your neighbourhood? Find out by using News24's CrimeCheck

Zandamela was arrested on Thursday last week by the police's provincial serious crime unit. 

According to the State, Zandamela had previously violated his parole and was sentenced to 15 years for house robbery. His parole was scheduled to end in 2027.

Naftal Zandamela
Naftal Zandamela
Facebook Naftal-Zandamela

The State also wants to verify whether Zandamela, a Mozambican national, has been living in the country legally. 

Rhoode was found dead in May after he went missing. The State said in court that he had been stabbed multiple times and that his belongings had been removed.

READ | 'You have our support': Ramaphosa comforts mourners at Warren Rhoode's memorial

The prosecution added that Rhoode's cellphone had been in Zandamela's possession following his disappearance. 

News24 previously reported that Rhoode's body was at Tygerberg Mortuary for nearly two weeks before his family was notified.

He was last seen on 23 April in Eindhoven, Delft.

He was driving a black Polo Vivo at the time. 

The case was postponed to next week for bail information.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
wally rhoodecyril rama­phosawarren rhoodewestern capecape towncrime and courts
heading
description
username
Show Comments ()
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
Many companies are asking employees to return to office full time after years of remote/hybrid settings. What are your thoughts?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
I can't wait to be back!
19% - 287 votes
No thanks, remote work is the future
22% - 325 votes
Hybrid is the best option to keep everyone happy
59% - 870 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
LISTEN | Amending the Employment Equity Act: A step in right direction or recipe for disaster?

30 May

LISTEN | Amending the Employment Equity Act: A step in right direction or recipe for disaster?
LISTEN | Fraud and forgery: How phoney tender vultures duped Tembisa Hospital

30 May

LISTEN | Fraud and forgery: How phoney tender vultures duped Tembisa Hospital
LISTEN | Loose lips sink ships: KWV CEO exits amid Real Housewives furore

19 May

LISTEN | Loose lips sink ships: KWV CEO exits amid Real Housewives furore
LISTEN | On The Record: Kingmakers, city hauls and political pacts

25 May

LISTEN | On The Record: Kingmakers, city hauls and political pacts
LISTEN | And the Oscar for worst performance goes to... Mabuyane: Inside the premier's sham degree

15 May

LISTEN | And the Oscar for worst performance goes to... Mabuyane: Inside the premier's sham degree
LISTEN | Tighten your budgets: Eskom's power stations could cost you more

17 May

LISTEN | Tighten your budgets: Eskom's power stations could cost you more
Listen
Rand - Dollar
19.33
+1.0%
Rand - Pound
23.93
+1.5%
Rand - Euro
20.65
+1.3%
Rand - Aus dollar
12.78
+1.0%
Rand - Yen
0.14
+1.0%
Platinum
1,007.40
+0.2%
Palladium
1,427.21
-0.6%
Gold
1,946.18
-0.1%
Silver
23.44
-0.8%
Brent Crude
76.13
+2.4%
Top 40
71,476
-0.7%
All Share
76,636
-0.6%
Resource 10
69,481
-1.2%
Industrial 25
103,977
-1.0%
Financial 15
14,928
+0.9%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
FEEL GOOD | Four men in a tuk-tuk: The ultimate road trip to raise funds for...

04 Jun

FEEL GOOD | Four men in a tuk-tuk: The ultimate road trip to raise funds for wildlife rangers
PICS | Whale of a time! Orcas frolic before preying on dolphin along Cape's False Bay

03 Jun

PICS | Whale of a time! Orcas frolic before preying on dolphin along Cape's False Bay
PICS | 'Love has no time': Couple tie the knot on rugby field 30 minutes before...

29 May

PICS | 'Love has no time': Couple tie the knot on rugby field 30 minutes before kick-off
Blooming marvellous! SA duo win Plant of the Year at Chelsea Flower Show

24 May

Blooming marvellous! SA duo win Plant of the Year at Chelsea Flower Show
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
Another global advertising awards win for the Adspace Studio

01 Jun

Another global advertising awards win for the Adspace Studio
Discover the bold leadership style of Nedbank’s Buli Ndlovu

30 May

Discover the bold leadership style of Nedbank’s Buli Ndlovu
When it’s time to retire, will you be ready?

29 May

When it’s time to retire, will you be ready?
5 ways to battle the rising costs of education in SA

26 May

5 ways to battle the rising costs of education in SA
Find More
© 2023 (3.0.23136.9) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us Help with my subscription
Iab Logo