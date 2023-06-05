Warren Rhoode killing: Man accused of murdering top cop's son had been out on parole

The 41-year-old man accused of murdering the son of President Cyril Ramaphosa's head of security had been out on parole at the time.

Naftal Zandamela made a brief appearance on Monday morning in the Bellville Magistrate's Court.

Warren Rhoode was found dead in May.

The man accused of murdering Warren Rhoode has six outstanding warrants of arrest and was out on parole at the time of his arrest.

Naftal Zandamela made a brief appearance in the Bellville Magistrate's Court on Monday morning, where he faces charges of murder, and robbery with aggravating circumstances.

Rhoode is the son of President Cyril Ramaphosa's head of security, Wally Rhoode.

Zandamela was arrested on Thursday last week by the police's provincial serious crime unit.

According to the State, Zandamela had previously violated his parole and was sentenced to 15 years for house robbery. His parole was scheduled to end in 2027.

The State also wants to verify whether Zandamela, a Mozambican national, has been living in the country legally.

Rhoode was found dead in May after he went missing. The State said in court that he had been stabbed multiple times and that his belongings had been removed.

The prosecution added that Rhoode's cellphone had been in Zandamela's possession following his disappearance.

News24 previously reported that Rhoode's body was at Tygerberg Mortuary for nearly two weeks before his family was notified.

He was last seen on 23 April in Eindhoven, Delft.

He was driving a black Polo Vivo at the time.

The case was postponed to next week for bail information.