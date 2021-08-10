Wastewater analysis shows KwaZulu-Natal unrest caused spike in Covid-19 cases

Durban University of Technology's water and wastewater technology institute conducts wastewater surveillance, which tracks Covid-19 infections in communities.

Its latest data has revealed a spike in Covid-19 infections during the recent civil unrest.

Before the unrest, KZN averaged 1 366 new infections per day in seven days, but this increased to 2 239, according to data from 31 July.

Durban University of Technology's (DUT) Institute for Water and Wastewater Technology (IWWT) has found that the recent civil unrest in KwaZulu-Natal was a super-spreader event that caused a spike in Covid-19 infections in the province.



The IWWT conducts wastewater surveillance, which tracks Covid-19 infections in communities through human faeces, and its latest data revealed the increase.

Before the civil unrest, the average number of new cases per day in seven days was 1 366 for KZN and 449 for the eThekwini municipality.

Data from 31 July showed that the number of new infections in a 24-hour period in the province reached 2 239, with the eThekwini municipality accounting for 1 007 of those cases.

Professor Faizal Bux, director of the IWWT, said that the looting and unrest had a significant impact on the province's Covid-19 response.

"As of the 5th of August 2021, 2 667 and 1 280 new cases per day were reported for KZN and eThekwini municipality respectively, clearly indicating that the protests were a Covid-19 super-spreader event which contributed to the spike in Covid-19 infections," Bux said.

Significant under-reporting

He added that KZN was in the midst of a third wave of infections.

"The current wave is driven by the Delta variant, which is said to be 97% more transmissible than the original strain first identified in Wuhan, and 60% more contagious when compared to other variants currently in circulation globally," Bux said.

Bux added that the closure of diagnostic laboratories during the unrest meant that there was significant under-reporting of new Covid-19 infections.

He said:

Any backlog in clinical data would have been reported from 19 July onwards, when laboratory personnel returned to work. The effect of the civil unrest on Covid-19 infections would have only manifested itself in clinical data seven to 14 days later. Prior to the civil unrest, the average number of new cases per day in a seven-day period was 1 366 for KZN and 449 for the eThekwini municipality.

Bux said wastewater-based epidemiology (WBE) should be considered as a more accurate representation of Covid-19 infections over clinical data at a community level, because clinical testing was disrupted during the unrest and WBE was not.



He added that WBE data showed that there was a greater number of infected people in the metro than what was clinically reported, adding that he anticipated a further increase in clinical case numbers in the days to come.

The IWWT's monitoring of the Central Wastewater Treatment Plant (CWWTP) on a weekly basis resulted in the following key findings:

The average copy number of SARS-CoV-2 (N2) gene per 100ml had remained constant for three weeks prior to the civil unrest (an average of 2.7 million copies/100ml).

An almost six-fold increase in copy numbers was observed approximately two weeks after the protests (an average of 12.7 million copies/100ml), in line with a reported spike in clinical data confirming the occurrence of a super-spreader event. However, the percentage change over seven days in clinical data is lower than that of WBE data.

