WATCH | 11 arrested after vehicles, mine buildings torched in Limpopo

Police arrested 11 people after buildings and vehicles were set alight at the Palabora copper mine in Limpopo.

According to reports, locals were unhappy about being over overlooked for employment at the mine.

The protest started earlier this week and carried over into the weekend.

Limpopo police arrested 11 people after protests outside the Palabora copper mine in Phalaborwa turned violent, with properties set alight.

Provincial police spokesperson Brigadier Motlafela Mojapelo said the protests continued into the weekend.

"We have arrested 11 people so far. Members have been deployed and will remain in the area until the situation is brought under control. Mine properties, including a guard house were torched. A sedan and a truck that was travelling along the R41 were also set alight," Mojapelo told News24 on Sunday.

According to the Far North Bulletin, members of a community forum gathered to demand that the mine hire locals, following the appointment of a new contractor.

But Mojapelo said the cause of the riots was not yet known.

"So far, we do not know about any grouping or affiliations. The circumstances and the degree of everyone's involvement in this will come to light during the investigation."

According to its website, the copper mine marks 64 years of operations this year, making it one of the oldest mines in the country.