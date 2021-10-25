WATCH | 12-year-old Cape Town boy caught in crossfire during gang shootout

A 12-year-old boy sustained gunshot wounds in Bonteheuwel on Sunday.

He was caught in a crossfire between rival gangs.

Police are investigating a case of attempted murder.

A 12-year-old boy was shot and wounded after being caught in the crossfire of an ongoing gang war in Bonteheuwel, Cape Town.



Violence broke out between rival gangs, the Hard Livings and the Dixie Boys, on Sunday evening.

Police spokesperson Warrant Officer Joseph Swartbooi said police responded to a complaint around 20:00, near Yellowood Street in Bonteheuwel, where local gang members were firing at each other.

"In the process, a 12-year-old boy sustained gunshot wounds and was transported to a nearby hospital for medical treatment. The circumstances surrounding this shooting incident are under investigation," he said.

Swartbooi said Bishop Lavis police were investigating an attempted murder case.

No one has, as yet, been arrested.

The ward councillor for Bonteheuwel, Angus McKenzie, said the shooting was part of an ongoing battle between rival gangs.

"This has been ongoing due to retaliation shootings. Law enforcement and police have been working hard on curbing it. The criminal justice system is not working for the community and those arrested are being set free within 12 hours after being arrested. The carnage of their terror seems to continue even after their arrest," he said.

McKenzie said the situation became volatile after members of the anti-gang organisation - Pagad - got involved.

"Police and law enforcement then managed to lockdown the area and did extensive searches. We will continue to pressure police to ensure arrests have been made, so that calm can be restored after the ongoing shootings in the area," he said.