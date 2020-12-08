WATCH | 13 people rushed to hospital after fire breaks out at chemical factory in Pinetown

Thirteen people were taken to hospital after a chemical factory went up in flames in Pinetown, west of Durban, on Tuesday.

According to Advanced Life Support paramedic Garrith Jamieson, the fire started after 11:00.

Otto Volek Road was completely closed off as firefighters continued to try to extinguish the blaze.

The cause of the fire was unknown.

Jamieson said no deaths were reported and several people were treated and stabilised on the scene.

"At this stage, the latest update is that 13 people have been transported to hospital for various injuries. The fire department has multiple units on [the] scene and is still tackling this blaze. However, with the strong winds, it's making it rather difficult," he said.