WATCH | 200 shacks destroyed in Durban informal settlement blaze

Two hundred shacks were destroyed on Monday evening in a fire at Londonderry informal settlement in Durban.
Senior disaster manager in the eThekwini municipality, Vincent Ngubane, told News24 that four fire engines were deployed to the area to extinguish the blaze.
He said they were in the process of determining the number of affected people.
No casualties were reported, he added.
We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed.