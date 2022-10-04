37m ago

WATCH | 200 shacks destroyed in Durban informal settlement blaze

accreditation
Cebelihle Bhengu
Two hundred shacks were destroyed on Monday evening in a fire at Londonderry informal settlement in Durban.

Senior disaster manager in the eThekwini municipality, Vincent Ngubane, told News24 that four fire engines were deployed to the area to extinguish the blaze.

He said they were in the process of determining the number of affected people.

No casualties were reported, he added.




