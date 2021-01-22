40m ago

add bookmark

WATCH | 300 shacks, appliance warehouse destroyed in 2 separate fires in Joburg

Lwandile Bhengu
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article

Separate fires on Friday destroyed 300 shacks and an appliance warehouse in Booysens, south of Johannesburg, and Wynberg respectively.

Johannesburg emergency services spokesperson Nana Kgiba told News24 firefighters had managed to contain the blaze in Booysens.

"Fortunately, there were no fatalities. One person was treated for smoke inhalation, but refused to be taken to the hospital," said Kgiba.

Firefighters were still on the scene on Friday evening, working hard to put out the fire completely.

Kgiba said, once it was done, preliminary investigations would begin to determine the cause of the fire. 

Meanwhile, in Wynberg, an appliance warehouse was destroyed during a blaze, which took firefighters close to two hours to extinguish. 

"When they got to the scene, everybody had been evacuated from the premises. Safety officers will be back on Saturday to determine the cause of the fire," said Kgiba.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
gautengjohannesburgfires
Lottery
3 scoop the Daily Lotto jackpot
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
How has the delay in schools' opening impacted your life?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
It's a disaster! We're struggling to manage work and kids at home
40% - 451 votes
It's a struggle, but we learnt lessons from last year's closures
19% - 215 votes
It's a relief, this second wave is bad and kids need to be at home
41% - 462 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair

26 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues

19 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues
MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson

14 Jan

MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'

12 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was

11 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?

04 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?
view
ZAR/USD
15.13
(-1.32)
ZAR/GBP
20.71
(-0.94)
ZAR/EUR
18.42
(-1.35)
ZAR/AUD
11.68
(-0.72)
ZAR/JPY
0.15
(-1.02)
Gold
1855.89
(-0.72)
Silver
25.48
(-1.63)
Platinum
1102.99
(-1.72)
Brent Crude
56.05
(+0.02)
Palladium
2345.00
(-0.03)
All Share
63987.92
(-0.29)
Top 40
58886.26
(-0.14)
Financial 15
11685.83
(-2.13)
Industrial 25
86576.24
(+1.21)
Resource 10
62699.98
(-1.34)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Eco-warriors on ice: 5 matrics to explore Antarctic with renowned...

13 Jan

FEEL GOOD | Eco-warriors on ice: 5 matrics to explore Antarctic with renowned adventurer Riaan Manser
FEEL GOOD | These compassionate chefs turned 'waste food' into 1.3 million meals...

09 Jan

FEEL GOOD | These compassionate chefs turned 'waste food' into 1.3 million meals for the hungry
FEEL GOOD | Ndlovu Youth Choir covers Mariah Carey's All I Want For Christmas Is You

15 Dec 2020

FEEL GOOD | Ndlovu Youth Choir covers Mariah Carey's All I Want For Christmas Is You
Super School Apex High: 'We showed that we are willing to do whatever it takes'

27 Nov 2020

Super School Apex High: 'We showed that we are willing to do whatever it takes'
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.20344.4) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo