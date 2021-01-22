WATCH | 300 shacks, appliance warehouse destroyed in 2 separate fires in Joburg

Separate fires on Friday destroyed 300 shacks and an appliance warehouse in Booysens, south of Johannesburg, and Wynberg respectively.

Johannesburg emergency services spokesperson Nana Kgiba told News24 firefighters had managed to contain the blaze in Booysens.

"Fortunately, there were no fatalities. One person was treated for smoke inhalation, but refused to be taken to the hospital," said Kgiba.

Firefighters were still on the scene on Friday evening, working hard to put out the fire completely.

Kgiba said, once it was done, preliminary investigations would begin to determine the cause of the fire.

Meanwhile, in Wynberg, an appliance warehouse was destroyed during a blaze, which took firefighters close to two hours to extinguish.

"When they got to the scene, everybody had been evacuated from the premises. Safety officers will be back on Saturday to determine the cause of the fire," said Kgiba.