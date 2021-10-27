WATCH | 3.1 tremor felt in East Rand area, Council for Geoscience confirms

CGS confirms an earthquake was felt in the East Rand area on Wednesday.

The event occurred around 11:01.

Members of the public have been encouraged to record their experiences via an online questionnaire.

The Council for Geoscience (CGS) confirmed that an earthquake was felt on Wednesday morning, around 11:01, in the East Rand area.



"The earthquake registered a preliminary 3.1 on the local magnitude scale as recorded by the South African National Seismograph Network.



"The epicentre was located in the eastern suburbs of Johannesburg," the CGS said in a statement on Wednesday.

The CGS is the custodian of the South African National Seismograph Network, which monitors seismic wave activities throughout the country.

Members of the public are encouraged to record their experiences by using the available online questionnaire.

READ | Shaken, not stirred: Gauteng residents rattled by tremor

This is not a first for the province.

News24 reported, in July, that Gauteng residents were shaken from their slumber when an earthquake measuring between 3.5 and 4.2 magnitude rocked the area.

The earthquake was felt across the province just after 06:30 and lasted a few minutes.

I thought something is falling in my house and it was an earthquake or tremor. I am in Benoni East Rand. I went out also thinking maybe a helicopter passed by as things shook in the house. Ya these earthquakes or tremors are becoming too much #earthquake #tremor #EastRand — Marvin (@marvin_H96) October 27, 2021

Guys, did y’all feel that earthquake? Around East Rand #earthquake — Sibusiso Kubheka Ka Khathide (@Kubheka_Sbudah) October 27, 2021