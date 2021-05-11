WATCH | 63-year-old man arrested at Lebombo border post in R32m drug bust

Mpumalanga police said the 63-year-old suspect was travelling from Mozambique to South Africa.

A 63-year Mozambican national is expected to appear in the Komatipoort Magistrate's Court on Wednesday for alleged possession of drugs worth R32 million.



The man was arrested on Tuesday at the Lebombo border post.



Mpumalanga police spokesperson Brigadier Leonard Hlathi said the suspect was travelling from Mozambique to South Africa.

"His vehicle was stopped for processing by members from the South African Police Service and South African Revenue Service Customs during a joint routine operation.

"The two formations then thoroughly searched the vehicle, a white double cab Toyota bakkie and found about 136 kilograms of suspected heroin as well as 19 kilograms of suspected crystal meth worth a combined value of about R32 million. The drugs were found stashed underneath charcoal which was loaded at the back of the bakkie."

SARS Customs senior manager in the province, Memory Ndou praised the police.

"This success was achieved through a joint intervention between SAPS and SARS. Continuously collaborating as law enforcement agencies ensures execution of the mandate as well as protects the economy and the people."



Acting Mpumalanga police commissioner Major General Thulani Phahla applauded the collaborative efforts of the two formations.

"We appreciate the working relations between SAPS and SARS at the border as it always yields positive results."