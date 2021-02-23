WATCH | A class of his own! Gauteng pupil who bagged 8 As scored 100% for Maths

The class of 2020 received a 76.2% pass rate, a 5.1% drop from 2019.

Greenside High School pupil Muhammed Goolam got 100% for Maths and 99% for AP Maths.

Rand Girls' School Maths teacher Richard Ndlovu - whose daughter got five distinctions - says those who may not have done well may have lost the battle, but the war continues.

Working consistently through a big pile of past papers is what secured Muhammed Goolam 100% in Mathematics as his final mark.

Staff members at Greenside High School buzzed with excitement as Goolam collected his matric statement at the school on Tuesday.

"I am really really happy. I did not expect anything like this. Maths is a subject I have always been passionate about so naturally, I would want to do more of it. I think I was doing a lot of past papers and a lot of practice. I have to thank my teachers for all of their support," said an ecstatic Goolam.

Goolam bagged eight distinctions, including 99% for Advanced Programme (AP) Maths, and has his mind set on studying a Bachelor of Science in Computer Science and Applied Mathematics at Wits University.

"Computer Science is an emerging field. It is where the world is heading right now and I like how the Wits degree is structured, because it integrates a lot of mathematical and computational skills which I really enjoy," he said.

Overall, Greenside High School's 194 matrics produced a 99.5% pass rate, 97 of which were bachelor passes, and 210 distinctions.

Plans

A couple of those distinctions belong to Bibi Fatimah Moosa who plans on getting her English papers remarked after achieving 79%, to make it seven distinctions. She also received a distinction for AP English.

"We waited over two months for these results so the anxiety died down and I think yesterday and the day before it built back up because the results were coming out and they were finally here. We were quite high, we didn't sleep at night and we were anxiously waiting," said Moosa.

For Evangelia Stratis, it was overwhelming seeing her picture up on the board of achievers never the school's entrance.



"I feel very overwhelmed. All my hard work finally paid off and I can see it on paper. It's very inspiring. It was also very distracting to study at home and do all my work alone but, in the end, my hard work paid off," she said.

Watch: Richard Ndlovu a maths teacher, and a proud father, at Rand Girls School has advice for parents who's children may not have done well. His daughter got 5 distinctions #classof2020 (@TeamNews24) pic.twitter.com/I2Ados2fRd — Lwandile Bhengu (@Lwandi_N) February 23, 2021

Stratis, who got six distinctions, will be studying Veterinary Science at the University of Pretoria.

Also looking to fulfil his childhood dreams and become a vet is Yusuf Matwadia, who got four distinctions.

"It was tough adjusting to online teaching methods but, slowly and surely, I was able to adjust to the new way and it turned out to be a good year. Since a young age, I had a passion for animals. I have always found it to be a key interest of mine and not many people are into that profession, so I am hoping to make a difference in that regard," said Matwadia.

Proud

Meanwhile, at Rand Girls' School in Parktown, Johannesburg, Maths teacher and proud father Richard Ndlovu celebrated with his daughter, Noma Ndlovu, who got five distinctions.

The school received a 90% pass rate, 57% of which were bachelors passes. Ndlovu advised parents whose children did not do so well not to be hard on them.

"It wasn't an easy year and I would urge parents to be soft on their children. It's not the end of it all, but they can pick themselves up and bounce back. It's not that when you fail it should be the end. We have heard so many stories of people who don't make it the first time, but they collect themselves, gather themselves up and shape their lives. I would say it is just the battle that has been lost, but the war still goes on," said Ndlovu.

