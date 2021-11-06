1h ago

WATCH | A look inside the cave where 'rarest of the rare' partial skull of Homo naledi child was found

Canny Maphanga
  • A team of international researchers announced the discovery of a Homo naledi child named Letimela on Thursday.
  • Professor Berger took the media inside the Rising Star cave where the discovery was made.
  • According to Berger, Leti is immensely important to science. 

Described as remarkable, Professor Lee Berger takes us into the Rising Star cave where the first partial skull of the Homo naledi child named Letimela was found.

"We know that between 230 000 and 300 000 years ago, the species Homo naledi utilised this system, they traversed the way through this system.

"We are not sure if they lived in this system or whether it was only used to enter…but as we continue to explore and excavate, those answers will become clear," Berger said.

Berger, project leader and director of the Centre for Exploration of the Deep Human Journey at Wits University, announced the discovery by a team of international researchers at the Malapa Museum on Thursday.

PICS | 250 000-year-old skull of Homo naledi child found in Joburg cave

Parts of the skull and teeth of the child, believed to have been around four years old to have died almost 250 000 years ago, were found in a remote passage of the cave. This was a few metres away from the original site of discovery of the first Homo naledi remains that were revealed to the world in 2015, News24 previously reported.

He added:

It's only been five years since we announced Homo naledi. It is actually an extraordinarily short time in the realms of science as to what this cave continues to reveal, and I can assure you that it will continue to reveal what may be one of the most mysterious species of ancient hominoids every discovered.

Remarkable child - Berger

The child, described as "remarkable" by Berger, was named Letimela, which means "the lost one".

Speaking to the media inside the cave, Berger said Leti was immensely important to science.

"…because [this ] is the first time we are seeing the skull remains, frontal remains in teeth of one individual of the child. All the other children that we had were really just isolated conditions.

"These children of these ancient human relatives are the rarest of the rare things that we find within the fossil record. So she's a real treasure, just from the remarkable nature of having survived even in this condition for what is likely to be a quarter of a million years," he said.

According to Berger, Leti was found in one of the Rising Star cave system's most difficult and remarkably inaccessible areas.

He said:

If this skull was moved from some other location to that point [then] that truly is a remarkable level of interactions with the death.

Read more on:
lee bergergautengsciencepalaeontology
