WATCH | 'A sad day for the Troyeville': Blaze damages Joburg's iconic inner-city hotel





A fire at the iconic Troyeville Hotel has been extinguished before it could do major damage to one of the oldest hotels in Johannesburg.



The fire started in the distribution board near the establishment's street bar on Friday afternoon.

Hotel manager Victor Ferreira told News24 other areas of the building, which include the hotel and a coffee shop, were unaffected.

"There wasn't much we could do when it started… the bar area has been badly damaged," he said.

Ferreira called it "a sad day for the Troyeville".

City of Johannesburg firefighters quickly extinguished the flames while workers and guests gathered in the street.

News24 News24 Reporter

The iconic inner-city hotel has been around since 1939 and is one of the city's oldest hotels and restaurants and bars.

In November 2021, the hotel had a revamp and unveiled its new rooftop bar, which looks out onto the iconic Johannesburg skyline.



