WATCH | A 'sniper van', signal jammer and drugs: Inside arrest of Israel's 'most wanted fugitive'







Police, who arrested one of Israel's most wanted fugitives, have seized more evidence, including a van believed to be used in hits and for torture.

Officers continued to search the Bryanston property hours after eight men were arrested on Thursday.

Police believe the men were involved in the import and export of drugs.

Police who arrested Israel's most wanted fugitive on Thursday morning have discovered a van outfitted for torture and assassination, a signal jammer, a drone and drugs at a property in upmarket Bryanston, Johannesburg.



When police broke the news of the arrest earlier in the day, they announced finding a cache of arms and stacks of money, including American dollars.

A multidisciplinary team of specialised police officers pounced on the wanted Israeli mobster and seven others at around 02:00.

The leafy Bryanston neighbourhood woke up to the sound of an armoured vehicle crashing through the gate of the house, which is located on one of the country's most expensive streets, Eccleston Crescent.



"It's been a months-long investigation. Imagine going through those gates knowing there are snipers and things," Major-General Shadrack Sibiya said at the property on Thursday afternoon.

He spoke to News24 as a forensics team combed the house for evidence.

Among several vehicles in the driveway was a delivery van. Unassuming from the outside, the white vehicle had been transformed, with thick soundproof covering the interior.

There was a cream-coloured table with a chair firmly attached inside.

Sibiya claimed the van was used to transport a sniper.

He said it was also used for torture.

A newer delivery vehicle was standing in the car park. It is believed this van was to be transformed next.

A task force member said the team began its operation at 22:00 on Wednesday before it struck in the early morning hours.

"There's nothing good in this house. You go to the couch, and there's a gun on the side, there guns in the bedrooms - an AK-47 upstairs, guns in the garage," said the specialised officer.

Sibiya said the police found a signal jammer, a drone and GPS tracking devices.

Other electronic devices seized included a number of laptops, cellphones - smartphone devices and burner phones - and an iPad.

Police found six motorcycles, three of which were stolen.

Officials believe the bikes may have been used in hits.

Investigators also found US$40 000, an undisclosed amount of Israeli shekels and two money counting machines.





Two members of the police's K9 Unit arrived on the scene in the morning and discovered between two and three kilograms of cocaine. There was also an undisclosed amount of MDMA or ecstasy.

Other finds were 19 firearms, including two AK-24s with double magazines, a mini-Ruger with a silencer, an assault rifle with a silencer, four 9mm Glocks, and two Ruby revolvers. Several silencers were also found, as well as three bullet-proof vests.

Eight vehicles were found on the property and police determined one of them had been stolen. Several number plates were also discovered in the house.

Neighbours were shocked when they heard the news.

A young man, who did not want to be identified, said the suspect moved in around three years ago.

A woman, who lives on the street, added she remembered the original property being torn down, and a "grand building" with many rooms went up in its place.





The height of the walls, which stand at four metres, was also doubled during construction.

Sibiya said the highly trained group belonged to a notorious Israeli criminal organisation.

The main suspect has lived in South Africa since 2007.

The group was involved in the moving and dealing of drugs, claimed officials.



The eight men were still at the scene at 15:00 as forensics officers combed the property.



