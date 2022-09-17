WATCH | ‘Absolute balderdash’: City Press editor responds to IFP's allegations

IFP members marched to the offices of City Press in Randburg in response to articles by editor-in-chief Mondli Makhanya.

The party was unhappy with the way Makhanya portrayed the IFP and its founder, Prince Mangosuthu Gatsha Buthelezi.

Makhanya said he did not think South Africa should sanitise its history.

City Press editor-in-chief Mondli Makhanya has labelled the IFP's allegations against him as "absolute balderdash after the party marched to the publication's offices on Friday.



IFP leader Velenkosi Hlabisa led the march to Randburg in response to articles published by Makhanya.

The party alleged he had put it and its leader, Prince Mangosuthu Gatsha Buthelezi, in a bad light.

READ | IFP threatens to intensify its action against City Press editor if its demands are not met

In an opinion piece on Buthelezi last month, Makhanya wrote: "It boggles the mind how a nation that claims to be appalled at South Africa's high levels of violent crime can celebrate a mass murderer who contributed so much to the culture of violence that prevails today; how a people that is so fixated on the sins of the past can so casually overlook the sins of a man who was responsible for so much of the killing that happened in the name of apartheid."

People who joined in the march against Makhanya travelled from as far as the Free State, Mpumalanga, and KwaZulu-Natal.

Hlabisa said every journalist had the right to express themselves, but they also had to be responsible.

During the protest, which began at Rose Garden Park in Randburg, the marchers sang struggle songs while marching down the road to City Press' offices.

The march was led by Hlabisa, IFP national spokesperson Mkhuleko Hlengwa, deputy national chairperson Thembi Mthethwa, KZN chairperson Thami Ntuli, and Gauteng chairperson Bonginkosi Dlamini.

When they arrived at the offices, they handed a memorandum to City Press news editor Timothy Molobi who was representing Makhanya.

Hlabisa requested City Press to refrain from publishing any material that defamed Buthelezi and the IFP.

He said:

We are giving you 14 days to provide us with a response. Failing to do so will result in the party acting in a manner that would be difficult for the publication to manage.

Without providing evidence, Hlabisa called Makhanya a "self-confessed murderer".

"Mondli Makhanya has a history of hating [the] IFP, and in 1990, in the Weekly Mail of 30 May to 6 June, he used the pseudonym of Oscar Gumede where he confessed that he used to rejoice when he participated in the killing of IFP members by setting alight their houses," he said.



Makhanya added the Weekly Mail article Hlabisa referred to was nonsense and the IFP was trying to make the issue about him rather than Buthelezi.

"They want that historical fact to be hidden from history, and I will not do that. I don't think South Africa should sanitise its history.

"I think South Africa should be reminded of their history. What happened in the past affects what happens now. If it makes people uncomfortable, it's too bad.

READ | IFP replaces axed councillor who voted to oust Joburg Speaker

"In that article, I wrote about the violence in KwaZulu-Natal, and what they are trying to do now is to turn things around and say that I have murdered a person.

"I have said nothing about me murdering anyone. I merely spoke of how the violence happened then and how our defence team was at the time. The fact that I used a pseudonym is not in dispute," said Makhanya.

While he could not comment on the memorandum, he said as a journalist he had duties to fulfil, and anyone who wanted to challenge the media must consider approaching the ombudsman or a court.



In a statement, Sanef said it viewed the planned march as an act of intimidation, directed at those who criticised the party or its leadership.

"We are not convinced that mobilising party supporters to march to the offices of a media house will achieve any constructive result," it added in a statement.

"If anything, such mobilisation can only be viewed as nothing more than the bullying of Mondli Makhanya, the editor-in-chief of City Press - intended to silence him."



