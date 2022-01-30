1h ago

add bookmark

WATCH | ActionSA vows to deal with members who disrupted Tshwane meeting

accreditation
Jason Felix
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
  • A handful of ActionSA members were involved in an altercation that disrupted a meeting of the party's Tshwane region.
  • The drama, caught on video, saw an unknown member whisked away from the altercation.
  • Lerato Ngobeni, ActionSA national spokesperson, said the matter will be investigated.

ActionSA says a handful of members attended a party meeting in the Tshwane region with the intent of disrupting the gathering and destabilising local party structures.

On Sunday a video emerged of a group of ActionSA members in a physical altercation, while others were disrupting the meeting singing and dancing.

One member is seen being whisked away from the altercation at one stage.

SATURDAY PROFILE | I will put my name up: ActionSA's Bongani Baloyi wants to be next Gauteng premier

Details of the meeting remain unclear, but it was confirmed the altercation took place during a meeting of the party's Tshwane region on Saturday.

Lerato Ngobeni, ActionSA national spokesperson, told News24 a handful of members had intended to disrupt the meeting.

"ActionSA has taken note of a meeting in Tshwane from which video footage has arisen showing a physical altercation between a small number of members of the meeting. An investigation has been initiated but information is already beginning to emerge which reveals that a handful of members came to a meeting with the intention of disrupting the meeting and destabilising our party structures in the region. It should be noted that the members involved in the altercation were a very small minority of the meeting," she said.

Ngobeni said the party would act against those who had misbehaved.

"We will ensure that the matter is investigated and that those involved are dealt with speedily and in a manner that is consistent with our value commitment to ethical leadership - a standard that was clearly absent in the behaviour of some members depicted in the video," she said.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
actionsalerato ngobenitshwanepolitics
Lottery
2 bag the Daily Lotto prize!
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Matric results are out! Are you happy with your child's result?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
No, the pandemic really messed up their ability to focus
34% - 993 votes
Yes, they did well given the circumstances
66% - 1898 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
LISTEN | The Inge Lotz Story - a miscarriage of justice

31 Dec 2021

LISTEN | The Inge Lotz Story - a miscarriage of justice
PODCAST | Elections, load shedding and Covid-19: Looking back at 2021

11 Dec 2021

PODCAST | Elections, load shedding and Covid-19: Looking back at 2021
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
My Only Story | 'Back to normal'? How top schools are dealing with the fallout - a bonus episode

10 Dec 2021

My Only Story | 'Back to normal'? How top schools are dealing with the fallout - a bonus episode
PODCAST | The Story: The Omicron variant and what we know so far

04 Dec 2021

PODCAST | The Story: The Omicron variant and what we know so far
PODCAST | The Story: New era in South African politics dawns - leaving ANC to lick its wounds

27 Nov 2021

PODCAST | The Story: New era in South African politics dawns - leaving ANC to lick its wounds
Listen
Rand - Dollar
15.59
-0.8%
Rand - Pound
20.90
-0.1%
Rand - Euro
17.38
+0.0%
Rand - Aus dollar
10.90
+0.0%
Rand - Yen
0.14
+0.0%
Gold
1,791.82
0.0%
Silver
22.47
0.0%
Palladium
2,379.00
0.0%
Platinum
1,016.00
0.0%
Brent Crude
90.03
+0.8%
Top 40
67,021
-0.1%
All Share
73,455
-0.1%
Resource 10
74,081
-1.4%
Industrial 25
90,993
+0.6%
Financial 15
15,218
+1.0%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | To keep a 10-year promise, Joburg woman plans to run 295km to fund...

27 Jan

FEEL GOOD | To keep a 10-year promise, Joburg woman plans to run 295km to fund Nellie's matric
FEEL GOOD | Unemployed Cape Town man provides free haircuts to kids before school...

17 Jan

FEEL GOOD | Unemployed Cape Town man provides free haircuts to kids before school starts
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
FEEL GOOD | A splash of inspiration: Hout Bay activist offers kids free swimming,...

15 Jan

FEEL GOOD | A splash of inspiration: Hout Bay activist offers kids free swimming, breakdancing and life skills lessons
More Feel Good news stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2022 (2.0.22018.19) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo