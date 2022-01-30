WATCH | ActionSA vows to deal with members who disrupted Tshwane meeting

A handful of ActionSA members were involved in an altercation that disrupted a meeting of the party's Tshwane region.

The drama, caught on video, saw an unknown member whisked away from the altercation.

Lerato Ngobeni, ActionSA national spokesperson, said the matter will be investigated.

ActionSA says a handful of members attended a party meeting in the Tshwane region with the intent of disrupting the gathering and destabilising local party structures.



On Sunday a video emerged of a group of ActionSA members in a physical altercation, while others were disrupting the meeting singing and dancing.

One member is seen being whisked away from the altercation at one stage.

Details of the meeting remain unclear, but it was confirmed the altercation took place during a meeting of the party's Tshwane region on Saturday.

Lerato Ngobeni, ActionSA national spokesperson, told News24 a handful of members had intended to disrupt the meeting.

"ActionSA has taken note of a meeting in Tshwane from which video footage has arisen showing a physical altercation between a small number of members of the meeting. An investigation has been initiated but information is already beginning to emerge which reveals that a handful of members came to a meeting with the intention of disrupting the meeting and destabilising our party structures in the region. It should be noted that the members involved in the altercation were a very small minority of the meeting," she said.

Ngobeni said the party would act against those who had misbehaved.

"We will ensure that the matter is investigated and that those involved are dealt with speedily and in a manner that is consistent with our value commitment to ethical leadership - a standard that was clearly absent in the behaviour of some members depicted in the video," she said.