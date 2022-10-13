WATCH | Alleged Joburg serial arsonist makes first appearance, real name revealed





Alfred Ndodenye Maphutha appeared in the Randburg Magistrate's Court on Thursday in connection with a spate of arson attacks in Johannesburg.

He is facing a charge of murder, 24 counts of arson and 24 counts of housebreaking.

Maphutha is believed to have been operating since 2020, breaking into homes in affluent suburbs and starting fires in the early hours of the morning.

The man accused of a series of arson attacks in the northern suburbs of Johannesburg appeared in the Randburg Magistrate's Court for the first time on Thursday.



His name, however, is not Sentious Novans as police previously claimed, but Alfred Ndodenye Maphutha, 36.

Maphutha is facing a charge of murder, 24 counts of arson and 24 counts of housebreaking after being apprehended on Tuesday evening following a tip-off.

The accused had allegedly been terrorising residents for the past two years, breaking into homes in affluent suburbs and starting fires in the early hours of the morning.

Asked about the confusion over Maphutha's name, National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Phindi Mjonondwane said she was not sure why police had given out a name.

"This is the name of the suspect who has appeared before court today. If the media has a different name … how has the name been given before the suspect even appeared before court?" she added.

On Thursday, Maphutha cut a lonely figure in the dock.

He told the court he wanted to speak with his family before deciding on his legal representation.

Maphutha said he had not spoken with family because his cellphone was taken in as evidence during his arrest on Tuesday.

Magistrate Hleziphe Mkhasibe asked him if his family was in court and if he would like to speak with them.

READ | Victim of Joburg serial arsonist speaks out ahead of suspect's court appearance

Maphutha turned to view the public gallery but after scanning the seats, he turned to Mkhasibe, shaking his head to indicate none of his family or friends had come to court.

On 10 September, after a house in Melrose was razed, the police released a statement naming the suspect as Sentious Novans.

The statement said the man had a previous conviction for housebreaking.

Gauteng police spokesperson Brigadier Brenda Muridili added the investigating officer only had a picture of the arsonist based on footage he had received.



"As the picture was not clear, the police had to use the facial recognition process that resulted in 95% chance that the picture belonged to Sentious Novans as the suspect we were looking for.

"Tip-offs that were received were based on the picture, some with various names, other names. The investigator then, based on intelligence received, led a team to effect the arrest."

Mjonondwane said the current charges Maphutha faced stemmed from the beginning of 2021 and more could be added to the charge sheet.

The case was postponed to Tuesday for him to get legal representation.



