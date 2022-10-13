1h ago

add bookmark

WATCH | Alleged Joburg serial arsonist makes first appearance, real name revealed

accreditation
Alex Patrick
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article


  • Alfred Ndodenye Maphutha appeared in the Randburg Magistrate's Court on Thursday in connection with a spate of arson attacks in Johannesburg.
  • He is facing a charge of murder, 24 counts of arson and 24 counts of housebreaking.
  • Maphutha is believed to have been operating since 2020, breaking into homes in affluent suburbs and starting fires in the early hours of the morning.

The man accused of a series of arson attacks in the northern suburbs of Johannesburg appeared in the Randburg Magistrate's Court for the first time on Thursday.

His name, however, is not Sentious Novans as police previously claimed, but Alfred Ndodenye Maphutha, 36.

Maphutha is facing a charge of murder, 24 counts of arson and 24 counts of housebreaking after being apprehended on Tuesday evening following a tip-off.

The accused had allegedly been terrorising residents for the past two years, breaking into homes in affluent suburbs and starting fires in the early hours of the morning.

Asked about the confusion over Maphutha's name, National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Phindi Mjonondwane said she was not sure why police had given out a name.

"This is the name of the suspect who has appeared before court today. If the media has a different name … how has the name been given before the suspect even appeared before court?" she added.

On Thursday, Maphutha cut a lonely figure in the dock.

He told the court he wanted to speak with his family before deciding on his legal representation.

Maphutha said he had not spoken with family because his cellphone was taken in as evidence during his arrest on Tuesday.

Magistrate Hleziphe Mkhasibe asked him if his family was in court and if he would like to speak with them.

READ | Victim of Joburg serial arsonist speaks out ahead of suspect's court appearance

Maphutha turned to view the public gallery but after scanning the seats, he turned to Mkhasibe, shaking his head to indicate none of his family or friends had come to court.

On 10 September, after a house in Melrose was razed, the police released a statement naming the suspect as Sentious Novans.

The statement said the man had a previous conviction for housebreaking.

Gauteng police spokesperson Brigadier Brenda Muridili added the investigating officer only had a picture of the arsonist based on footage he had received.

"As the picture was not clear, the police had to use the facial recognition process that resulted in 95% chance that the picture belonged to Sentious Novans as the suspect we were looking for.

"Tip-offs that were received were based on the picture, some with various names, other names. The investigator then, based on intelligence received, led a team to effect the arrest."

Mjonondwane said the current charges Maphutha faced stemmed from the beginning of 2021 and more could be added to the charge sheet.

The case was postponed to Tuesday for him to get legal representation.


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
gautengjohannesburgcrime and courts
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
What key issues should President Cyril Ramaphosa raise with King Charles III during his state visit to Buckingham Palace in November?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
How to strengthen travel and trade between the UK and RSA
20% - 1256 votes
When Britain will pay reparations to Africa
37% - 2346 votes
Building his relationship with UK PM Liz Truss
1% - 79 votes
He should just stay home & sort out load shedding
43% - 2730 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: Are tourists safe? Concerns escalate following fatal shooting of German tourist

08 Oct

PODCAST | The Story: Are tourists safe? Concerns escalate following fatal shooting of German tourist
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Story: Plett beaches reopen after 'rare' deadly shark attack

01 Oct

PODCAST | The Story: Plett beaches reopen after 'rare' deadly shark attack
Listen up: Here are 5 unmissable podcasts from News24

27 Sep

Listen up: Here are 5 unmissable podcasts from News24
PODCAST | The Story: Inside the Eskom crisis, is another four years of load shedding on the cards?

24 Sep

PODCAST | The Story: Inside the Eskom crisis, is another four years of load shedding on the cards?
True Crime Podcasts

16 Sep 2021

True Crime Podcasts
Listen
Rand - Dollar
18.27
+0.2%
Rand - Pound
20.71
-2.0%
Rand - Euro
17.86
-0.6%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.47
+0.1%
Rand - Yen
0.12
+0.3%
Gold
1,665.60
-0.5%
Silver
18.82
-1.1%
Palladium
2,106.77
-1.4%
Platinum
893.76
+1.2%
Brent Crude
92.45
-2.0%
Top 40
57,961
-0.4%
All Share
64,392
-0.2%
Resource 10
61,159
-0.1%
Industrial 25
77,491
-1.2%
Financial 15
14,136
+1.2%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA...

23 Sep

Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA going
Meet the Joburg man who feeds 400 mouths daily and offers afterschool classes too

13h ago

Meet the Joburg man who feeds 400 mouths daily and offers afterschool classes too
'The thrill of racing is what I like most about sailing' – Young SA sailor ready...

10 Oct

'The thrill of racing is what I like most about sailing' – Young SA sailor ready to take on Cape2Rio
Phambili, South Africa: Meet some of the good people who keep this country going

23 Sep

Phambili, South Africa: Meet some of the good people who keep this country going
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
Feed Mzansi: Chef Jason shows kindness through the gift of food in Cape Town

10h ago

Feed Mzansi: Chef Jason shows kindness through the gift of food in Cape Town
Australia is a melting pot of wild, shocking, and crazy things – here’s how to...

10 Oct

Australia is a melting pot of wild, shocking, and crazy things – here’s how to survive your trip Down Under
What BBC Brit primetime persona are you?

06 Oct

What BBC Brit primetime persona are you?
Sage Business Flow: Taking account of your business processes during a pandemic

11 Aug

Sage Business Flow: Taking account of your business processes during a pandemic
Find More
© 2022 (2.0.22284.4) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo