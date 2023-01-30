WATCH | Tiger on the loose in Edenvale has been recaptured, will be taken to sanctuary

A young tiger was spotted in Edenvale on the East Rand on Monday morning.

A local security company confirmed that the tiger had been recaptured and would be taken to a sanctuary.

Just more than a week ago, 8-year-old female tiger Sheba escaped from its enclosure on a smallholding in the south of Johannesburg and attacked a resident.

Gary Wilson from S.W.A.T. SOS 24/7 said the tiger was located and sedated. Wilson said the animal would be taken to a sanctuary for safekeeping.

CCTV footage of the wild animal surfaced early on Monday morning, prompting authorities to warn residents to be on the lookout and keep all animals indoors.

Wilson said the tiger jumped from house to house in the Edenvale area. It was later also sighted in a nearby veld.

The owner of the animal was still unknown.

Keshvi Nair, a spokesperson of the National Council of SPCAs, said they informed the Gauteng Department of Agriculture and Rural Development of the tiger.



"The National Council of SPCAs has contacted and alerted [the Gauteng Department of Agriculture and Rural Development] regarding this case, given that they are responsible for issuing permits and allowing these dangerous and wild animals to be kept in captivity in a residential area," Nair said.

Just more than a week ago, an 8-year-old female tiger, Sheba, escaped from its enclosure on a smallholding in the south of Johannesburg.

Sheba was eventually found and euthanised for the safety of the community of Walkers Fruit Farms.

Before being euthanised, Sheba attacked 39-year-old William Mokoena, landing him in hospital. The tiger also attacked a pig and two dogs. Both dogs had to be put down due to the severity of their injuries.

Note: This article has been updated to reflect the tiger's recapture.







