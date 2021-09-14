8m ago

add bookmark

WATCH | Armed men target courier truck outside DA's head offices in Cape Town

accreditation
Cebelihle Mthethwa
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
  • Three people have been arrested for allegedly stealing boxes initially believed to contain important information meant for the DA.
  • The suspects robbed the courier truck outside the DA's offices in Cape Town.
  • A DA MP issued a retraction after claiming the men allegedly stole documents the party had been waiting for from the National Lotteries Commission.

Three men were arrested after they allegedly stole sealed boxes initially believed to have contained confidential documents outside the DA's offices in Cape Town on Monday.

According to Western Cape police, the men approached the complainant and his colleague in Mill Street, Gardens, where they were scheduled to deliver goods, at around 14:30 on Monday.

"One of the suspects forced the passenger into the vehicle, upon which they took sealed boxes from the vehicle and fled the scene in a VW Polo," police spokesperson Warrant Officer Joseph Swartbooi said.

He added the suspects were later apprehended by members of the Flying Squad when their vehicle was brought to a halt near to Ascension and Duinefontein roads in Heideveld.

The men - aged 29, 32 and 39 - were arrested and detained on charges of possession of stolen property, possession of a unlicenced firearm and possession of a stolen vehicle.  

READ | Elections 2021: ANC accuses DA of attacking integrity of IEC in court battle

DA MP Mat Cuthbert initially claimed the stolen boxes contained documents the party had been waiting for from the National Lotteries Commission (NLC), relating to a service provider it had apparently contracted for advice on how to distribute Covid-19 relief.

Cuthbert subsequently retracted his statement, saying he had made a mistake and should have made certain of all the facts before issuing the statement.

He said the DA was in possession of the documents from the NLC, which the party had requested through a Promotion of Access to Information Act (PAIA) application.

It is not yet clear what was in the stolen boxes.

READ | Truck transporting 106 corpses was overloaded, says Western Cape transport MEC

DA Federal chairperson Helen Zille said: "My understanding was that the robbery happened; Mat was expecting a memory stick to be delivered. 

"There was a misunderstanding as to whether it had been or not, and the conclusion was reached by those involved that it had not been. Then very large boxes were delivered to the DA that had nothing to do with us. Finally, a person established that the memory stick had in fact been delivered, and transferred them to Mat Cuthbert."

The NLC said it was shocked at hearing about the robbery.

Its spokesperson, Ndivhuho Mafela, confirmed it had granted the PAIA application in its entirety.

"As per the requirements of the proactive funding model, the NLC needed to satisfy itself as to the impact of its intervention during the Covid-19 pandemic."

The NLC added due to the large volume of documents, the information could not be sent via email.

A courier service was engaged to deliver the documents on a USB.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
national lotteries commissiondacape townwestern capecrime
Lottery
Lucky Sunday for 1 Daily Lotto player
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
What potential restrictions on unvaccinated South Africans<.a> may make the biggest difference to public health, the economy?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Limited access to restaurants and bars
11% - 72 votes
Limited access to shopping centres
17% - 108 votes
Limited access to live events, including sport matches and festivals
29% - 181 votes
Workplace vaccine mandates
43% - 267 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Inge Lotz Story: A Miscarriage of Justice | Episode 6 - Fred

13 Sep

PODCAST | The Inge Lotz Story: A Miscarriage of Justice | Episode 6 - Fred
PODCAST | The Inge Lotz Story: A Miscarriage of Justice | Episode 5 - The confession

13 Sep

PODCAST | The Inge Lotz Story: A Miscarriage of Justice | Episode 5 - The confession
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Inge Lotz Story: A Miscarriage of Justice | Episode 4 - The blood mark

13 Sep

PODCAST | The Inge Lotz Story: A Miscarriage of Justice | Episode 4 - The blood mark
PODCAST | The Inge Lotz Story: A Miscarriage of Justice | Episode 3 - The fingerprint

13 Sep

PODCAST | The Inge Lotz Story: A Miscarriage of Justice | Episode 3 - The fingerprint
Inge Lotz murder: People around me believe I'm innocent - Fred van der Vyver on new News24 podcast

13 Sep

Inge Lotz murder: People around me believe I'm innocent - Fred van der Vyver on new News24 podcast
Listen
Rand - Dollar
14.33
-1.3%
Rand - Pound
19.79
-1.1%
Rand - Euro
16.92
-1.3%
Rand - Aus dollar
10.49
-0.6%
Rand - Yen
0.13
-1.7%
Gold
1,803.23
+0.5%
Silver
23.83
+0.4%
Palladium
1,981.00
-5.2%
Platinum
945.00
-2.1%
Brent Crude
73.51
+0.8%
Top 40
58,115
-0.7%
All Share
64,301
-0.5%
Resource 10
60,541
-2.0%
Industrial 25
80,934
-0.5%
Financial 15
14,229
+1.6%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Metro cop drives commuter home after 'drunk' driver kicks him out of...

13 Sep

FEEL GOOD | Metro cop drives commuter home after 'drunk' driver kicks him out of taxi at night
This Cape Town barber dreams of giving free haircuts from a mobile salon, but he...

13 Sep

This Cape Town barber dreams of giving free haircuts from a mobile salon, but he needs help
Free art therapy, drama and stories help inner-city children in Joburg find their way

07 Sep

Free art therapy, drama and stories help inner-city children in Joburg find their way
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21242.11) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo