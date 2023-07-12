16m ago

WATCH | Arsonist forces driver out of truck before setting it alight in Mpumalanga

Cebelihle Bhengu
  • A video showing a truck driver being forced out of his vehicle by an arsonist has surfaced.
  • The incident happened in Mpumalanga on Wednesday morning.
  • The video shows the arsonist driving the vehicle for a short distance before setting it alight. 

Footage has emerged of a truck being set alight after a truck driver was forced out of his vehicle by an arsonist in Mpumalanga on Wednesday morning.

In the video, the driver is seen responding to the man who orders him to open the door and leave the vehicle. 

The arsonist asks the driver in isiZulu if he is refusing to get out of the vehicle, to which the driver responds: "No, I am not refusing."

The driver gets out and the arsonist enters with a plastic bag. 

He appears to drive the vehicle for a short distance before setting it alight.

The arsonist then jumps out of the truck. 

The time stamp on the footage is 12 July 2023 at 05:42, around the same time four trucks were set alight in Mpumalanga on Wednesday morning. 

Police spokesperson Brigadier Selvy Mohlala said the incidents happened in Sheepmoor on the N2 between Piet Retief and Ermelo.

He added three trucks were severely damaged.

ALSO READ | Van Reenen's Pass reopened after multiple trucks set alight in KZN

The attackers emerged from nearby bushes and instructed the drivers to get out of the vehicles before setting them alight. 

Mohlala said a female passenger, who was sleeping in one of the trucks, sustained burn wounds and was hospitalised. 

Mpumalanga Community Safety MEC Vusi Shongwe said the torching of trucks in the province amounted to economic sabotage. 

He added it impacted livelihoods and the economy, adding nine trucks were attacked in the province on Sunday and Wednesday. 

On Sunday, unknown arsonists torched five trucks on the N4 Toll Road near Machadodorp.

Shongwe could not confirm if the two incidents were related, only saying law enforcement had kept a watchful eye on hotspots with the hope of arresting the perpetrators. 

He said:

We believe with a more coordinated effort in approaching this situation, the perpetrators will be brought to book.

"It is worrisome that trucks seem to be constantly targeted by some community members, especially when they protest.

"They have often blockaded the roads using trucks, which has put many truck drivers' lives in danger," he said.

No arrests have been made.


