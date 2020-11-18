WATCH | Bakkie badly damaged by exploding tractor tyre at KZN petrol station

A Ford Ranger bakkie was extensively damaged after a tractor tyre exploded while it was being filled with air at a service station in Verulam, KwaZulu-Natal on Monday.

A member of Reaction Unit South Africa (RUSA) was on patrol in the area when he heard the explosion.

On investigation, it was established that the driver of the Ford Ranger was in the process of filling air in a tractor tyre that was loaded into the rear of his bakkie when the explosion occurred.

The windows of the vehicle shattered and the bin was extensively damaged. No injuries were reported.

Supplied RUSA

