1h ago

add bookmark

WATCH | Beitbridge border: 3 lanes cleared, should alleviate congestion - home affairs dept

Canny Maphanga
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
  • The Department of Home Affairs says three lanes have been cleared at the Beitbridge border.
  • People hoping to cross the border had reportedly been queuing for hours.
  • The RFA is calling on President Cyril Ramaphosa to intervene and resolve the crisis.

Three lanes have been cleared at the Beitbridge border as of 18:00 on Thursday, the Department of Home Affairs told News24.

"[In a video taken at the time], three lanes have been cleared. Buses and travellers have been prioritised. The remaining lane is mostly trucks and they are being attended to," spokesperson Siya Qoza said.

In an earlier update at 15:00, Qoza said the port was accessible and they were working on clearing the other two lanes.

Truck drivers and other commuters were reportedly queuing for hours to cross the border.

READ | Truck drivers say they are being targeted at the Beitbridge border post

The Democratic Alliance (DA) has called on the Minister of Home Affairs, Aaron Motsoaledi, to urgently devise a contingency plan to address the "utter chaos" at the Beitbridge border control facility.

"It is reported that thousands have been left stranded for days on end, and two people have died from fatigue while waiting to cross the border to and from South Africa at the Beitbridge facility. This is absolutely unacceptable," DA spokesperson Angel Khanyile said in a statement on Thursday.

The DA is of the view that the government should have factored in the seasonal migration of southern Africans across borders when formulating Covid-19 lockdown restrictions.

"Failure to do so has not only caused dangerous levels of traffic congestion at the borders, but the potential for super-spreader hotspots, where thousands are now gathered at our country's border facilities.

"We cannot have crowds of people stranded at entry points for days on end with no ablution or sanitising facilities in dangerously hot weather. This is an incredibly dangerous oversight by the government, which is tantamount to utter negligence," Khanyile added.

RFA pleads for president to intervene

In addition, the Road Freight Agency (RFA) has pleaded with President Cyril Ramaphosa to intervene, and to resolve the chaos at the border. 

At least four truck drivers died as snaking long queues continued at the Beitbridge border, the RFA said on Thursday. 

The association has now called on Ramaphosa to rectify what it describes as "an unacceptable crisis" at the busy border post between South Africa and Zimbabwe.

News24 reached out to the home affairs department, who supplied News24 with video footage captured at 15:00 and 18:00 on Thursday, showing an accessible port and lanes cleared at the border.

News24 has requested additional comment from the department. It will be added once received.

Did you know you can comment on this article? Subscribe to News24 and add your voice to the conversation.
We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
beitbridge border
Lottery
Pre-Christmas boost for 3 Daily Lotto jackpot winners
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
The first Pfizer Covid vaccines have started rolling out in the UK. Will you be getting the Covid vaccine when it reaches SA?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, I will
45% - 9913 votes
No, I will not
40% - 8700 votes
Only if it is affordable
15% - 3378 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues

19 Dec

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues
MISSING MATTHEW | A new podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson

12 Dec

MISSING MATTHEW | A new podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'

12 Dec

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was

11 Dec

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?

04 Dec

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Turning the spotlight on the media

27 Nov

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Turning the spotlight on the media
view
ZAR/USD
14.62
(-0.29)
ZAR/GBP
19.68
(-0.36)
ZAR/EUR
17.77
(-0.07)
ZAR/AUD
11.04
(-0.33)
ZAR/JPY
0.14
(+0.01)
Gold
1875.93
(+0.27)
Silver
25.79
(+1.07)
Platinum
1025.99
(+1.32)
Brent Crude
51.15
(+2.15)
Palladium
2335.00
(+1.24)
All Share
59175.80
(+0.32)
Top 40
54125.23
(+0.31)
Financial 15
12100.28
(+0.21)
Industrial 25
77510.19
(-0.34)
Resource 10
57117.48
(+1.31)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Ndlovu Youth Choir covers Mariah Carey's All I Want For Christmas Is You

15 Dec

FEEL GOOD | Ndlovu Youth Choir covers Mariah Carey's All I Want For Christmas Is You
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
Super School Apex High: 'We showed that we are willing to do whatever it takes'

27 Nov

Super School Apex High: 'We showed that we are willing to do whatever it takes'
Meet our 2020 Teacher of the Year: Karla Swart

27 Nov

Meet our 2020 Teacher of the Year: Karla Swart
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.1.20344.4) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo