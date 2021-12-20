48m ago

WATCH | Bheki Cele flushes 20 000 litres of illegal alcohol during festive season tour

Cebelihle Mthethwa
  • Police minister Bheki Cele stressed that police had to protect vulnerable groups like women, children, and the elderly.
  • The minister on Monday destroyed 20 000 litres of alcohol confiscated in the Western Cape.
  • Cele said all spheres of government in the Western Cape must work together to fight crime. 

Police Minister Bheki Cele said alcohol abuse was one of the main contributors to crime around the country.

Cele on Monday led a festive season ministerial inspection tour of the Western Cape where he helped to destroy 20 000 litres of alcohol at the police's central liquor storage facility in Belhar.

According to Cele, the alcohol was confiscated at illicit shebeens in the province.

"It's not much alcohol. Its only 20 000 litres that we will be destroying, which has been put in the market illegally," the minister said.

"We will continue to stop every and anything that is done illegally," Cele warned. 

The minister praised the Western Cape for doing a commendable job in confiscating drugs particularly along the N1 and N2 highways.

Cele said in the Western Cape there is no other option but for national, province and local government to work together to fight crime.

"We have to put our resources together and put all forms of pride and differences aside to protect South Africans and Capetonians," Cele warned.

Police Minister Bheki Cele.
Police Minister Bheki Cele.

The minister stressed that when it comes to resources the Western Cape for a very long time had extra police that came from other provinces.

Cele said there are 181 police members currently working in the Western Cape.

Moving to resources at poor police stations, Cele said: "There is a skewed way of distribution of resources here in the Western Cape. You have places where the affluent areas have more resources," Cele said.

He added that this means places with high crime, had fewer resources.

Cele stressed that police had to maintain their integrity at all times while urging members to protect vulnerable groups like women, children, and the elderly.

"I know there is still a problem of gangsterism in this province, Cele said, while urging members to take charge of the safety of women and children above all else."

Cele urged officers to drop everything when they see victims of abuse coming into the police stations to report abuse, and never to turn victims away.

And the minister thanked SAPS members for once again, giving up Christmas celebrations with their families to protect the people of the province.

"I want to thank you in advance for not having a Christmas to protect the community," Cele said.

CAPE TOWN, SOUTH AFRICA - DECEMBER 20: Confiscated
CAPE TOWN, SOUTH AFRICA - DECEMBER 20: Confiscated alcohol gets destroyed by police at 35 Squadron Belhar before the annual safer festive season inspection tour on December 20, 2021 in Cape Town, South Africa. Lieutenant General Thembisile Patekile and police minister Bheki Cele then assessed the effectiveness of the safer festive season operational plans.(Photo by Gallo Images/Brenton Geach)

The police minister's message was clear that increased police visibility and an immediate response to distress calls from the public was a priority.

"We'll have to go and saturate all places, saturate all roads, saturate all streets, saturate all residences. Saturate it to such an extent that there is no way that criminals will be moving around us," Cele told police officers.

"Squeeze them out, make sure that all criminals are squeezed out and people are living a better life and enjoying the festive season."

National Commissioner of Police, General Khehla Sitole, in turn said the police were ready to deliver a safe festive season for communities across the country.

"The purpose of today's ministerial inspection tour in the WC is our way of seeing to it that resources are deployed where they are most needed."

Sitole said by now schools, tertiary institutions and many companies have closed down for the holidays, ushering in a season of travel and high traffic volumes.

"This weekend multiple lives has been lost in a number of fatal crashes in a number of provinces."

Sitole encouraged members of the SAPS to protect themselves against Covid-19 and simultaneously to protect each other while making optimal use of the activation plan in the event any member was attacked or targeted.

Sitole said:

Member of SAPS wake up in the morning and leave their loved-ones responding to a call of duty but some of you never return. As a result of that we've given you training and we've provided resources. You are urged you to make maximum use of those resources to defend yourselves where the situation so warrants.

"In case of any confrontations between yourselves and criminals, and it warrants that someone's life must [sic] be in danger, please don't die with your guns," he said.

In an effort to boost resources in the province, Cele along with national commissioner Sitole also handed over policing resources in the Makhaza precinct.

Western Cape Community Safety MEC Albert Fritz praised the national police for finally adhering to the calls of the community who demanded better policing.

"Whether you are in a well-resourced police station in Muizenberg, Rondebosch, Claremont, Sea Point, or here in Makhaza you deserve the same kind of police station you deserve the same kind of resources. You have a right to safety," Fritz added.

He added that the approach is a united front against crime. "We are going to defeat crime in this province," he added.

