WATCH | Billboards urging Ramaphosa to have Putin arrested put up on SA highways

Billboards urging President Cyril Ramaphosa to have his Russian counterpart arrested during his anticipated trip to the country for the BRICS Summit in August sprang up on major highways in South Africa on Wednesday, ahead of a meeting by BRICS foreign ministers in Cape Town on Thursday. 

The billboards were paid for by Avaaz, a US-based NGO.

An International Criminal Court (ICC) arrest warrant for Russian President Vladimir Putin has placed SA in a diplomatic dilemma. SA has come under attack from the West for maintaining a neutral stance on the conflict in Ukraine.

A member of the ICC, SA, which has close diplomatic ties with Moscow, will host the Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa bloc summit in Pretoria.  

On Tuesday, the DA said it had taken legal action to force the government to arrest the Russian president if he were to attend the planned summit. 


