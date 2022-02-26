WATCH | Body of 13-year-old Jerobiojin van Wyk arrives ahead of funeral

Contained in a small white casket, the body of 13-year-old Jerobiojin van Wyk, who was killed earlier this month in Klawer, arrived at the Klawer Community centre on Saturday morning.

The teen's remains were found earlier this month on the property of 56-year-old Daniel Smit, who was arrested.

News24 Marvin Charles, News24 News24 Marvin Charles, News24

His mother, Triesa, was sobbing when she arrived at the centre.



She wore a T-shirt that had her son's face printed on it.

READ | Klawer killing: 'It will be a beautiful service' - community prepares for Jerobiojin's funeral

Other mourners, who braved the sweltering heat to pay their last respects to the young teen, also arrived at the centre on Saturday.

Jerobiojin's death shocked the close-knit community of Klawer and angry residents protested after Smit's arrest.

WATCH: The body of 13-year old Jerobiojin van Wyk from Klawer has arrived. @TeamNews24 @News24 pic.twitter.com/fKsnqwS3JV — Marvin Charles (@MarvinCharles_) February 26, 2022

Smit faces charges of murder, kidnapping, assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm and defeating the ends of justice.

Never miss a story. Choose from our range of newsletters to get the news you want delivered straight to your inbox.