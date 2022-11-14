WATCH | Bokgabo Poo's alleged killer abandons bail bid

The man accused of raping and killing four-year-old Bokgabo Poo abandoned his bail application in the Benoni Magistrate's Court on Monday.

Zikhali is also accused of raping a nine-year-old girl.

Bokgabo went missing Wattville, Benoni, on 9 October. Residents later discovered parts of her mutilated body in Tamboville, also on Gauteng's East Rand.

Gauteng National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Lumka Mahanjana said Zikhali was out on bail on another matter when he allegedly kidnapped and attacked Bokgabo. It is alleged he raped a nine-year-old girl in the earlier incident.

During a previous appearance in the Benoni Magistrate's Court last month, Mahanjana said the State had informed the court of its intention to bring an application to the court to have Zikhali's bail in the first rape be revoked should his bail in the Bokgabo case be granted.

"However, on [Monday], the State informed the court that it will no longer bring the application since the accused will be remanded in custody [because] he abandoned his bail application," she said.

Both cases were adjourned to 14 February 2023 for further investigation.

Bokgabo's death

It is alleged that on 10 October 2022, the young girl had gone to play with a 5-year-old boy at a park in Wattville, Benoni, when Zikhali approached them.

"The accused gave the little boy money to go buy lollipops and lured the deceased to an unknown location.

"Later that day, the parents of the deceased reported the child missing to the police. The next day in the morning, while a woman from the neighbourhood was sweeping her yard, she came across a human leg, she alerted a neighbour, and they contacted the police," Mahanjana said.

She said that CCTV footage from a nearby tavern was discovered and showed Bokgabo walking with Zikhali on the day of her disappearance.

"The footage was circulated on social media, and when Zikhali discovered the existence of the footage, it is alleged that he fled to Boksburg.

"He was arrested on 14 October 2022 at a petrol station after petrol attended pointed him out to the police, who were at the filling station," Mahanjana said.

'Pushing for justice'

Speaking outside court, the family told News24 they hoped to have more information about what happened when the matter resumes in February.

"I believe the time he's going to spend inside prison, with a little bit of a push, he might crack and eventually he might say where the rest of the body parts are, and who is he working with," Tsholofelo Poo, Bokgabo's mother, said.

"I think if we go on as family and the community pushing for justice, justice will prevail," she added.

Zikhali had been out on bail for the rape of another young child when Bokgabo was murdered. He had been arrested on 7 November 2021 after he allegedly raped a nine-year-old girl.

Father Themba Seya, a friend of Bokgabo's family and their spiritual adviser, expressed frustration that the matters were being heard at the same time.

"We do have interest in the first case, but we need justice to be done. It puts more stress on the family to sit and listen to the first case before Bokgabo's, when the victim is unknown and so is the family," he said.



