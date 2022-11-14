20m ago

add bookmark

WATCH | Bokgabo Poo's alleged killer abandons bail bid

accreditation
Zandile Khumalo and Sabreen Naidoo
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
  • The man accused of raping and killing four-year-old Bokgabo Poo abandoned his bail application in the Benoni Magistrate's Court on Monday. 
  • Alleged killer Ntokozo Khulekani Zikhali, 28,  from Brakpan, faces charges of kidnapping, rape, murder, and violation of the girl's body.
  • Zikhali is also accused of raping a nine-year-old girl.

The man accused of raping and murdering four-year-old Bokgabo Poo abandoned his bail application on Monday.

Alleged killer Ntokozo Khulekani Zikhali, 28, faces charges of kidnapping, rape, murder, and violation of a corpse.

Bokgabo went missing Wattville, Benoni, on 9 October. Residents later discovered parts of her mutilated body in Tamboville, also on Gauteng's East Rand.

Gauteng National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Lumka Mahanjana said Zikhali was out on bail on another matter when he allegedly kidnapped and attacked Bokgabo. It is alleged he raped a nine-year-old girl in the earlier incident.

During a previous appearance in the Benoni Magistrate's Court last month, Mahanjana said the State had informed the court of its intention to bring an application to the court to have Zikhali's bail in the first rape be revoked should his bail in the Bokgabo case be granted.

READ | 'Good night, my child. I love you': Bokgabo Poo, 4, buried during emotional service

"However, on [Monday], the State informed the court that it will no longer bring the application since the accused will be remanded in custody [because] he abandoned his bail application," she said.

Both cases were adjourned to 14 February 2023 for further investigation.  

Bokgabo's death

It is alleged that on 10 October 2022, the young girl had gone to play with a 5-year-old boy at a park in Wattville, Benoni, when Zikhali approached them.

"The accused gave the little boy money to go buy lollipops and lured the deceased to an unknown location.

"Later that day, the parents of the deceased reported the child missing to the police. The next day in the morning, while a woman from the neighbourhood was sweeping her yard, she came across a human leg, she alerted a neighbour, and they contacted the police," Mahanjana said.

She said that CCTV footage from a nearby tavern was discovered and showed Bokgabo walking with Zikhali on the day of her disappearance. 

Ntokozo Zikhali seen in a grey hoodie in court ben
Ntokozo Zikhali, who was arrested for the kidnapping and murder of 4-year-old Bokgabo Poo, has a pending case of rape.


"The footage was circulated on social media, and when Zikhali discovered the existence of the footage, it is alleged that he fled to Boksburg.  

"He was arrested on 14 October 2022 at a petrol station after petrol attended pointed him out to the police, who were at the filling station," Mahanjana said.

'Pushing for justice'

Speaking outside court, the family told News24 they hoped to have more information about what happened when the matter resumes in February.

"I believe the time he's going to spend inside prison, with a little bit of a push, he might crack and eventually he might say where the rest of the body parts are, and who is he working with," Tsholofelo Poo, Bokgabo's mother, said. 

"I think if we go on as family and the community pushing for justice, justice will prevail," she added.

Zikhali had been out on bail for the rape of another young child when Bokgabo was murdered. He had been arrested on 7 November 2021 after he allegedly raped a nine-year-old girl. 

Her parents, Tsholofelo Poo and Irvin Ndlovu.
Her parents, Tsholofelo Poo and Irvin Ndlovu.

Father Themba Seya, a friend of Bokgabo's family and their spiritual adviser, expressed frustration that the matters were being heard at the same time.

"We do have interest in the first case, but we need justice to be done. It puts more stress on the family to sit and listen to the first case before Bokgabo's, when the victim is unknown and so is the family," he said.


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
bokgabo poojohannesburggautengcrime and courts
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
Would you pay a R60 monthly fee to access to certain Twitter features such as blue ticks, fewer ads etc?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes - I think the features are worth the price
6% - 908 votes
No ways - Twitter should always remain free
28% - 4025 votes
I don't use Twitter
66% - 9569 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: Unpacking BEE regulations with Carol Paton

11 Nov

PODCAST | The Story: Unpacking BEE regulations with Carol Paton
A Criminal's Paradise: South Africans share shocking stories of police failures

09 Nov

A Criminal's Paradise: South Africans share shocking stories of police failures
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Story: News24 Investigations team delves into the arrest of former Eskom boss

04 Nov

PODCAST | The Story: News24 Investigations team delves into the arrest of former Eskom boss
PODCAST | The unsolved murders of the Station Strangler: the faceless serial killer who stalked...

01 Nov

PODCAST | The unsolved murders of the Station Strangler: the faceless serial killer who stalked Cape Town's boys
PODCAST | The Story: From recommendations to reality - unpacking the Zondo report

28 Oct

PODCAST | The Story: From recommendations to reality - unpacking the Zondo report
Listen
Rand - Dollar
17.27
-0.2%
Rand - Pound
20.34
+0.0%
Rand - Euro
17.88
-0.3%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.60
-0.4%
Rand - Yen
0.12
+0.5%
Gold
1,772.97
-0.1%
Silver
22.05
+1.6%
Palladium
2,037.20
-0.6%
Platinum
1,028.00
-0.5%
Brent Crude
95.99
+2.4%
Top 40
66,289
-0.3%
All Share
72,823
-0.2%
Resource 10
71,847
-0.7%
Industrial 25
86,897
-0.3%
Financial 15
16,070
+0.1%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
'A glimpse of God in a fearless, free fall': Paarl woman breaks bungee world record

10 Nov

'A glimpse of God in a fearless, free fall': Paarl woman breaks bungee world record
Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA...

23 Sep

Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA going
Bottelary Conservancy receives special award for its progressive conservation...

09 Nov

Bottelary Conservancy receives special award for its progressive conservation achievements
Cape Flats Krotoa Alumni honour community ‘angels’ at gala event

08 Nov

Cape Flats Krotoa Alumni honour community ‘angels’ at gala event
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
What if… I cut out monthly takeaways and invested the money? | Nedbank

10 Nov

What if… I cut out monthly takeaways and invested the money? | Nedbank
Ghosts, game shows and entrepreneurs: Tune into BBC Brit this festive season for...

09 Nov

Ghosts, game shows and entrepreneurs: Tune into BBC Brit this festive season for the best primetime entertainment
Home Insurance: Rebuilding SA’s economy starts at home

24 Oct

Home Insurance: Rebuilding SA’s economy starts at home
Feed Mzansi: Chef Jason shows kindness through the gift of food in Cape Town

13 Oct

Feed Mzansi: Chef Jason shows kindness through the gift of food in Cape Town
Find More
© 2022 (2.5.22318.2) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo