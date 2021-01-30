WATCH | Bomb squad called in to free hijacked guard strapped with explosives in Cape Town

The Western Cape bomb disposal unit freed an SBV guard after a hijacking left the 30-year-old strapped with explosives.

An SBV crew was servicing ATMs in Cape Town when they were accosted by an unknown number of suspects.

SBV applauded the guards for remaining calm during the attack and promised to offer support and counselling to the affected employees.

An SBV guard escaped unscathed after being hijacked, kidnapped, robbed and strapped with explosives in Cape Town.

Police spokesperson Brigadier Novela Potelwa said the Western Cape bomb disposal unit rescued the guard.

Potelwa said the 30-year-old guard was allegedly abducted, strapped with explosive materials, and forced to remove cash from several ATMs in Cape Town.

The guard was then dropped off along the N2 highway, near Macassar, with the explosive materials still strapped to his body.

Potelwa said police are investigating a case of kidnapping and robbery.

UPDATE: Two of our team members were hijacked while servicing an ATM and were later released unharmed on the N2 near Macassar. One of our staff members had an explosive device strapped to his body, which has been disarmed and safely removed from the scene. https://t.co/NkLbrblto4 pic.twitter.com/l1wvndCjYq — SBVSouthAfrica (@SBVSouthAfrica) January 30, 2021

SBV said their employees were accosted while servicing an ATM.

The company has applauded their employees for remaining calm during the attack.

"We are grateful that our team members were physically unharmed, and we are providing support and counselling for all affected employees. Despite our industry-leading risk profile, criminals continue to invent new, brazen and more violent ways in an attempt to get to the money.

"As a responsible corporate citizen, SBV thoroughly investigates all incidents. We remain focused and committed to investing and adjusting our risk mitigation actions to account for the evolving face of cash-related attacks on the industry.

"SBV does not tolerate violence, crime and threats to human lives. We will tirelessly persist in our efforts to mitigate cash-in-transit (CIT) crime and, together with the authorities and the CIT industry, we will ensure that the perpetrators involved in attacks are brought to justice," said Group CEO Mark Barrett.

SBV's Risk & Compliance team is working closely with SAPS to investigate the incident.

SBV has appealed to members of the public with any information on this incident to anonymously contact SBV's Early Warning Robbery Hotline on 083 408 7029.

