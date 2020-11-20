42m ago

WATCH | Brackenfell mayhem: Police use force to disperse hundreds of EFF protesters

News24 reporters
  • Stun grenades, water cannons and teargas have been used against EFF supporters protesting against a private matric party held in Brackenfell recently.
  • EFF supporters have regrouped under the baking sun as one of its leaders, Marshall Dlamini, attempts to negotiate their passage with police.
  • A heavy police line has been set up to separate the hundreds of protesters from the school.


Police used teargas, water cannons and stun grenades to disperse hundreds of EFF protesters in the streets of Brackenfell, Cape Town, on Friday as they marched toward Brackenfell High School.

Hundreds of EFF supporters marched toward Brackenfell High on Friday as they continued their protest against a private matric party that was reportedly attended by only white pupils.

With the area immediately around the high school and primary school sealed off and heavily guarded, police rushed to the first group arriving a few blocks away.

Footage showed stun grenades, teargas and water cannons being used to disperse them.

LIVE | Brackenfell: 'There's no such thing as 'only 100' allowed. It's a protest' - EFF

eNCA reported that the reason for the use of force by police was due to the number of protesters exceeding the number agreed upon.

A water cannon was also used and small rocks and broken bricks were lying in the road afterwards.

While the police and other security agencies lined up with guns on their hips and shields, some EFF supporters carried sticks, golf sticks and clubs.

Their posters highlighted alleged racism at Brackenfell High following the private matric party.

Small groups with broken bricks were seen under trees where some people were taking cover from the sun.

As at 11:20, after the protesters were dispersed, EFF supporters regrouped next to the Brackenfell library, their numbers swelling in the heat. 

Estimates put the regrouped protesters at between 300 and 400.

The EFF's Marshall Dlamini arrived and immediately started negotiating their passage with police, to handover a memorandum.

The group was held back by a heavy police line between two shopping centres on the other side of the main carriageway that turns off to the school.

Earlier on Friday, it was quiet outside the school as preparations were made for the protest.

More to follow.

