WATCH | Brazen thief steals Newcastle municipality's job application box - in broad daylight

Somebody has stolen the Newcastle municipality's job application drop box.

The box had been cleared of documents, but the municipality still wants its box back.

It is worried this may be an attempt at running a money-for-jobs scam.

The Newcastle municipality's job application drop box was stolen on Monday.

It usually holds documents containing the personal details of job applicants.

The box had, however, already been cleared by the time it was stolen - at about 10:30.

In a video, a man is seen striding off in broad daylight through the security booms, carrying the large box.

"At this stage, it's not clear whether the suspect was working alone or had assistance," said head of communications Mlungisi Khumalo.

"Jobs at the Newcastle municipality are not for sale!"

Khumalo said the box was taken very quickly, and done at a time when security guards were attending to an urgent matter.

A review of security footage revealed the man walking off with the box.

"We would appreciate our box back. People are laughing about it, but for us it is very serious."

The municipality is worried the theft may be part of a money-for-jobs scam.

The man was wearing a yellow mask, white hat, blue jeans, black sneakers, a grey jersey and a backpack.

People with information are asked to contact the municipality or the police.