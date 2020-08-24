WATCH | Building on fire in Durban city centre near mosque

The building next to the Grey Street Mosque in Durban was on fire.

Multiple people have suffered smoke inhalation due to the blaze.

Paramedics and firefighters are on the scene.

A fire broke out in a building adjacent to the 90-year-old Grey Street Mosque in the Durban city centre on Monday, resulting in some occupants of the building suffering smoke inhalation, paramedic services said.

The fire, which broke out on the corner of Denis Hurley (old Grey Street) and Dr Yusuf Dadoo (old Queen Street) streets had thus far resulted on no casualties, EMS spokesperson Robert Mckenzie said.

As of 14:00, the fire had been extinguished, McKenzie said, with the cause not yet known.

"Firefighters and paramedics are in attendance. Firefighters are trying to battle the blaze… there are reports of multiple patients with smoke inhalation," Jamieson said.

He added that the road was closed.

"The road has been closed and traffic has been severely affected. I would advise motorists to avoid this area at all costs."