WATCH | Bush Radio reporter shaken after man 'gained entry into office and stalked her'

Jenni Evans
Bush Radio reporter, Amber Collins.
Screengrab
  • A group of journalists came to the rescue of a reporter who was followed to an assignment by a man who trailed her from her office.
  • Bush Radio said reporter Amber Collins was shaken by the incident, and had laid a complaint with the police. 
  • A video taken of the incident shows journalists coming to her rescue. 

A Bush Radio reporter, Amber Collins, was shaken up after a man allegedly snuck into their office, then followed her by taxi to an assignment on Monday morning. 

Adrian Louw, programme integrator of the radio station, claimed the man had managed to slip in to the building in a security breach when somebody else was leaving on Monday. 

"The person was walking toward the programming office when I asked them who they are coming to see. The person became aggressive and I escorted them out," said Louw.

Taxi

Later he allegedly got into a taxi and followed Collins to town. 

Louw sent fellow-reporter Logan Marshall to town, and instructed Amber to wait in a crowded area until Logan arrived. 

"At this stage the person had disappeared," he claimed.

While Collins was covering a story at the Cape Town Central police station, he allegedly reappeared and harassed her again. 

"She raised the alarm and Logan and other journalists intervened."

In video footage, journalists, including Wesley Fester and Athi Mtongana, confronted him, while Fester held him until Cape Town City Improvement District officials arrived to take him away.

Louw said staff had been warned about the security breach and were reminded of visitor protocols and keeping security gates locked. 

The man had no apparent reason to be in the office, and did not know Collins. 

Louw praised Collins for taking action immediately, and said she still insisted on filing, even though she was shaken. 

