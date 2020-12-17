4m ago

WATCH | Camps Bay television commercial shoot shut down for second day

Cebelihle Mthethwa and Bertram Malgas
  • A television commercial shoot, taking place at Camps Bay beach, was shut down on Thursday.
  • The production was initially halted by Police Minister Bheki Cele during a walkabout on Wednesday.
  • The location manager and foreign TV producer expressed their disappointment at the move. 

A television commercial shoot at Camps Bay beach in Cape Town was shut down for the second time this week by police officers said to be enforcing Covid-19 regulations.

On Thursday, the production crew were stopped from shooting by SAPS members.

On Wednesday, the day before, the production was halted by Police Minister Bheki Cele.

Cele had been on a walkabout with his deputy, Cassel Mathale, and top police officials to inspect compliance at various beaches in the city.

"We were filming a television commercial, a Russian commercial, here in the lifesaving club house," location manager Derek Raeburn explained to News24.

He said they had obtained a permit to shoot the commercial and the City's officials were also present on site.

"Basically, we've been told to shut down, [however] we do not know why," said Raeburn.

"What are the foreign people who have come to film going to say about this when they go back to their various countries. If they can't be guaranteed to film and work here with an official permit, how is this going to affect the rest of filming in Cape Town?"

Russian TV producer Andrey Shkatov said: "We came here to South Africa to bring some business and to shoot a very beautiful commercial here on this sunny beach with white sand. "We are a little bit upset and confused. Now we need to move our shoot somewhere else." According to the production crew, they were losing a lot of money as a result.

The City of Cape Town indicated on Wednesday it would urgently approach the high court to challenge Cele's decision to halt the production.

READ| DA to lay complaint against Bheki Cele over Camps Bay film shoot shutdown

Cele said in a statement: "While it was permitted by the City of Cape Town, upon closer inspection, the production was not compliant with what is permitted on beaches, as stipulated by the Covid-19 regulations.

"According to the permit of the production company that was handed to the SAPS, the production would go against the very rules set out by the president, which are clear on what is permitted on beaches and, therefore, could not be allowed to continue."

Meanwhile, the DA said it will be lodging an ethics complaint against Cele.

