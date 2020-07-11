WATCH | Cape provinces turn into winter wonderland with widespread snow

A cold front has brought snowfall, low temperatures and heavy rain to the Cape provinces.

Very cold and windy conditions are expected in places over the southern parts of the Northern Cape, southern parts of Free State, northern interior of the Eastern Cape and the high ground of the Western Cape. Snowfalls are expected over the high-lying ground of the southern parts of the Northern Cape, spreading to the southern parts of the Free State as well as the high ground of the Eastern Cape.

The Storm Report SA team took these pictures on the Barkly Pass between Barkly East and Elliot pic.twitter.com/LymP9y50d2 — Storm Report SA (@StormReportSA1) July 11, 2020

On Saturday morning, the first images of a winter wonderland emerged, in the passes above Barkly East in the Eastern Cape.

The Sorm Report SA team is between Barkly East and Elliot. pic.twitter.com/wcKM2aR6fS — Storm Report SA (@StormReportSA1) July 11, 2020

Snow was also spotted in areas of Lesotho.

The intense cold front is expected to affect the Western Cape and Northern Cape into Monday. The public can expect further galeforce winds, heavy rain, flooding and very cold conditions, as well as rough seas.

Motorists have been warned of icy and slippery road conditions at the Barkly Pass along the R58 between Elliot and Barkly East, Arrive Alive reported.



Motorists are advised to exercise caution when approaching that section of the road and allow enough time and space to react to a sudden emergency and move from harm's way or to come to a stop safely.



Increase your following distance as stopping distances can be 10 times greater than on dry roads, Arrive Alive said.

Supplied Chantél Fourie