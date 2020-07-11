33m ago

WATCH | Cape provinces turn into winter wonderland with widespread snow

Nicole McCain
The Storm Report SA team took this picture on the Barkly Pass between Barkly East and Elliot.
Twitter/@SnowReportSA1

A cold front has brought snowfall, low temperatures and heavy rain to the Cape provinces.

Very cold and windy conditions are expected in places over the southern parts of the Northern Cape, southern parts of Free State, northern interior of the Eastern Cape and the high ground of the Western Cape. Snowfalls are expected over the high-lying ground of the southern parts of the Northern Cape, spreading to the southern parts of the Free State as well as the high ground of the Eastern Cape. 

On Saturday morning, the first images of a winter wonderland emerged, in the passes above Barkly East in the Eastern Cape. 

Snow was also spotted in areas of Lesotho.

The intense cold front is expected to affect the Western Cape and Northern Cape into Monday. The public can expect further galeforce winds, heavy rain, flooding and very cold conditions, as well as rough seas.  

Motorists have been warned of icy and slippery road conditions at the Barkly Pass along the R58 between Elliot and Barkly East, Arrive Alive reported. 

Motorists are advised to exercise caution when approaching that section of the road and allow enough time and space to react to a sudden emergency and move from harm's way or to come to a stop safely.

Increase your following distance as stopping distances can be 10 times greater than on dry roads, Arrive Alive said. 

snowfall, snow, sutherland, cold front, weather
Sutherland in the Northern Cape was covered in a light dusting of snow on Saturday morning.
snowfall, snow, sutherland, cold front, weather
Resident Chantél Fourie took a series of pictures on Saturday morning.
snowfall, snow, sutherland, cold front, weather
By Saturday morning Fourie said the snow was melting fast.
snowfall, snow, sutherland, cold front, weather
The South African Weather Service (SAWS) has warned that South Africans, particularly those living in the Western Cape, can expect "chilly, windy and wet conditions" in the days ahead.
snowfall, snow, sutherland, cold front, weather
Snowfall was also expected over the Western Cape's mountainous regions, although this will be "non-disruptive".

snow, rhodes, eastern cape, bidstone cottages
Allan Isted captured these images of snow in the North Eastern Cape.
snow, rhodes, eastern cape, bidstone cottages
Bidstone Cottages is situated deep in the mountainous regions of the North Eastern Cape. A 20 km drive away from Tiffindell Ski Resort.
snow, rhodes, eastern cape, bidstone cottages
Isted said they somehow had more snow than surrounding areas on Saturday.
snow, rhodes, eastern cape, bidstone cottages
Isted said while it looks cold, the previous cold front was far more icy.
snow, rhodes, eastern cape, bidstone cottages
The sun came out for at least an hour, before it started snowing again.
snow, rhodes, eastern cape, bidstone cottages
South Africans have been warned to brace themselves for cold conditions over the weekend.
snow, rhodes, eastern cape, bidstone cottages
A second cold front will hit the southern parts of the country following a major cold front that developed on Thursday.
snow, rhodes, eastern cape, bidstone cottages
Rain, snow, strong winds and low temperatures are expected.

