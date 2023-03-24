WATCH | Cape Town businessman found hours after abduction

A Cape Town businessman has been found after he was abducted outside a shop on Thursday morning.

Muneeb Ismail was snatched at the office of Silversands Motor Spares in Nooiensfontein Road, Kuils River, between 11:00 and 13:00.

His captors dropped him off at Harare police station in Khayelitsha on Thursday at 21:45.

How safe is your neighbourhood? Find out by using News24's CrimeCheck

While details surrounding the incident remain vague, according to reports, three suspects abducted Ismail and drove off.

Police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Malcolm Pojie confirmed that Ismail had been found. According to Pojie, Ismail sustained multiple bruises and was taken for a medical assessment.