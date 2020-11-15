52m ago

WATCH: Cape Town furniture store goes up in flames

Nicole McCain
A Cape Town furniture factory has gone up in flames, with firefighters rushing to the scene on Sunday.

The City of Cape Town's Fire and Rescue Service received an emergency call just after 11:00 of a building alight in Victoria Road, Woodstock, said Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson, Jermaine Carelse.

Video footage of the fire shows thick black smoke and flames billowing out of what appeared to be the D.A.G furniture shop, near the Colonial Hotel. The shop manufactured custom-made and exclusive fine furniture, according to their social media profile.

"Salt River and Roeland Street Fire Station crews were dispatched to the incident. When the officer in charge arrived on scene he immediately called for additional resources," said Carlese.

"Crews from Brooklyn, Epping and Milnerton arrived to assist. It was confirmed that a furniture factory was alight."

The firefighters managed to contain the fire just after 13:02.

"Firefighters will remain on scene for a considerable time to ensure the fire is completely extinguished."

