WATCH | Cape Town man accused of causing crash that killed 5 pupils to apply for bail

accreditation
Lisalee Solomons
  • Khayelitsha school transport driver Mninkhaya Mvuli appeared in the Mitchells Plain Magistrate's Court on Thursday,
  • He has been charged with five counts of culpable homicide and reckless driving after five pupils were killed on AZ Berman Drive in Mitchells Plain on Tuesday.
  • He will remain behind bars until Monday when a date will be set for his bail application.

The man accused of killing five pupils from Khayelitsha in a horror car crash on AZ Berman Drive in Beacon Valley, Mitchells Plain, on Tuesday has appeared in the Mitchells Plain Magistrate's Court. 

On Thursday, Khayelitsha school transport driver Mninkhaya Mvuli, 56, made his first appearance in court, wearing a face mask. 

Mvuli was arrested on Tuesday after his white Toyota Hilux bakkie, which was used to transport pupils to various schools in Mitchells Plain, hit the curb at a traffic island before slamming into a traffic light.

He is being charged with five counts of culpable homicide and reckless driving.

READ | Parents identify bodies of 5 pupils killed in horror Cape Town crash

On Monday, National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Eric Ntabazalila said a date would be set for the accused to apply for bail.

"He has indicated that he will apply for bail. The State will oppose bail," Ntabazalila said. 

He has a previous conviction of rape in 1992 but as far I know, he has no other current cases pending against him.
 

Mvuli has opted for legal aid representation.

He will remain behind bars until his next appearance on Monday. 

Family members of the accused burst into tears when they told the media outside court they were "very sad" he was involved in such a horrific accident. 

Family spokesperson Phumeza Mvuli told News24 Mvuli had lost his eight-year-old stepdaughter, Lelati, in the crash.

"The child is his wife's child from another relationship. But my uncle treated her like his own because he adored her.

"He is also heartbroken at this. We are very sorry to everyone that lost their children as we also feel the pain because we also lost one of our own," Phumeza said. 

Phumeza Mvuli addressed the media outside the Mitchells Plain Magistrates Court.
court
Mninkhaya Mvuli appeared in the Mitchells Plain Court on Thursday.

She added her uncle was a pastor and a well-respected person in the community.

"This is very painful for us as a family. He also lost his stepdaughter in the accident, and we ask everyone not to judge him and us. We are not happy as well."

Phumeza said she would visit Mvuli in prison over the weekend to find out what happened on the fatal day. 

"As a family, we will support and be here for him. This is an accident no family wants to be involved in, and we will stand by him no matter what." 

READ | 5 pupils killed in horror Cape Town crash: 'The worst news any parent can receive'

However, a Mitchells Plain resident said: "He must get life behind bars. He took those innocent children's lives away from us, and we are heartbroken that he now wants to hide his face in the courtroom.

"His face wasn't hidden when he killed the children." 

crime
Mninkhaya Mvuli consulting with his legal aid lawyer.

Community activist Warda Cay added a memorial service would be held for the pupils at the accident scene on Thursday evening. 

"A memorial service will be held later on Thursday where prayers will be offered. We will remember these young lives that were lost and try and bring some comfort to their families," Cay said.

She added the community would rally behind the affected families to help them financially to bury their children. 

Meanwhile, scores of school transport drivers from Khayelitsha made their way to court on Thursday. 

"We are extremely sad at this because, again, we, as school transport drivers, are made to look like bad people.

Yes, this is a job we have to do to put food on the table, but we don't condone negligent driving.


"This is the worst school transport incident I have seen in my life," said driver Lizy Memke.  

On Wednesday morning, the parents of the five pupils had the daunting task of identifying their children's bodies at the Observatory Forensic Pathology Institute. 

court
National Prosecuting Authority(NPA) spokesperson Eric Ntabazalila.
crime
Scholar school transport driver Liz Mamke.

Western Cape Health MEC Nomafrench Mbombo said the parents had identified their children by the school uniforms they were wearing at the time of the deaths.

The pupils were from Ridgeville Primary, Harvester Primary, Duneside Primary, Highlands Primary and Westpoort Primary. 

According to the provincial health department, the youngest victim was only five years old.


