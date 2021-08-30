35m ago

add bookmark

WATCH | Cape Town mayor Dan Plato visits family of two-year-old who died in open drain

accreditation
Marvin Charles
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
  • On Sunday, two-year-old Imthandile Mbadamane died after falling into a sewage drain.
  • Cape Town mayor Dan Plato visited the family on Monday to convey his condolences. 
  • Police say the circumstances surrounding the incident are currently being investigated. 

Cape Town Mayor Dan Plato has visited the family of two-year-old Imthandile Mbadamane  who died after falling into a sewage drain on Sunday afternoon in Green Point, Khayelitsha. 

Imthandile was playing with other children in his street when he fell into the open drain. Plato conveyed his condolences to the family on Monday. 

"I say to the family my deepest sympathy for the passing of your son. It is a very tragic incident but I am here on behalf of the City of Cape Town to say we regret the incident that occurred," Plato told the family. 

He also offered assistance to the family. 

"We know that it will not bring back the boy. We pray that he is in a much better place," Plato said.

Imthandile Mbadamane fell into a sewage drain and
Imthandile Mbadamane fell into a sewage drain and died on Sunday
News24 supplied

Imthandile's uncle  Nkosikhona Swaartbooi said the drain has been left open by the City for quite some time. 

"On Sunday 29 August 2021 around 12am my two-year-old nephew drowned and died in a sewage drain in Khayelitsha, Greenpoint after being discovered by his mom as she had been looking for him around the house. The drain is right outside my family home. It has been left open by the City of Cape Town for a while now."

Swaartbooi, who is a social justice advocate has been raising the issue of numerous drains reported in and around Khayelitsha that were either blocked or had no lids.

READ MORE | 'It's a terrible situation' - Khayelitsha residents raise health concerns after floods wreak havoc

"Imthandile was not the first child to drown in that drain but is, unfortunately, the first one to die as a result of the City of Cape Town's negligence in failing to fix broken, blocked, and overflowing drains in poor working-class communities. Despite the numerous endeavors of Greenpoint residents repeatedly asking the municipal trucks to fix operating in the area to fix and cover this drain, the City of Cape Town continued to ignore those requests," he said. 

Two year old Imthandile Mbadamane died in a sewage
Two year old Imthandile Mbadamane died in a sewage drain on Sunday in Khayelitsha
News24 supplied

The City's mayoral committee member for water and waste services Xanthea Limberg had also met with the family with Plato to convey their condolences. 

"The family were advised that assistance with [the] burial cost is available to them. Each month on average the City replaces 30 drain covers across the metro.

READ | 'I heard my wife shouting for our baby': Eastern Cape man recalls horror crash that killed 30

"The City replaces stolen and broken cast-iron manhole covers with ones made of polymer plastic as the material has little to no scrap value. However, this has not proven a sufficient deterrent, as these too are often removed. Mayor Plato condemned the theft and vandalism of city infrastructure as it has real and serious consequences for communities."

Police spokesperson Warrant Officer Joseph Swartbooi said the circumstances surrounding the incident were currently being investigated. 

"According to reports the body of a two-year-old boy was discovered in a drain as it is believed that the toddler fell into it. The victim was declared deceased on the scene. The body has been sent for an autopsy to determine the cause of death. Khayelitsha police registered an inquest for further investigation."

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
mayor dan platowestern capecape townservice delivery
Lottery
Every day ke payday for Daily Lotto players
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
After apologising for his role in using an offensive nickname for former team-mate Paul Adams during his playing days, should Mark Boucher stay on as coach of the Proteas national side?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes. It was a long time ago and he has apologised.
67% - 1912 votes
No. Boucher should stand down as coach. There needs to be accountability.
19% - 538 votes
Undecided. Let's wait for the SJN hearings to be completed.
15% - 416 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: Nosicelo Mtebeni's death and the never-ending scourge of gender-based violence

28 Aug

PODCAST | The Story: Nosicelo Mtebeni's death and the never-ending scourge of gender-based violence
PODCAST | The Story: Jason Rohde appeal - what does his future hold?

21 Aug

PODCAST | The Story: Jason Rohde appeal - what does his future hold?
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Story: Vaccine hesitancy may prolong Covid-19 pandemic

14 Aug

PODCAST | The Story: Vaccine hesitancy may prolong Covid-19 pandemic
PODCAST | The Story: Is Ramaphosa reshuffling deck chairs on the Titanic?

07 Aug

PODCAST | The Story: Is Ramaphosa reshuffling deck chairs on the Titanic?
PODCAST | The Story: Surviving Covid-19 and unrest: - will our economy ever recover?

31 Jul

PODCAST | The Story: Surviving Covid-19 and unrest: - will our economy ever recover?
view
Rand - Dollar
14.68
+0.4%
Rand - Pound
20.20
+0.4%
Rand - Euro
17.32
+0.4%
Rand - Aus dollar
10.71
+0.6%
Rand - Yen
0.13
+0.4%
Gold
1,810.68
-0.4%
Silver
24.04
+0.1%
Palladium
2,500.28
+3.3%
Platinum
1,010.78
-0.5%
Brent Crude
72.70
+2.3%
Top 40
60,750
-1.1%
All Share
67,065
-0.9%
Resource 10
67,612
-0.3%
Industrial 25
82,030
-1.8%
Financial 15
14,255
-0.4%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Restaurant staff sing and chant after customer leaves an R85k tip

14 Aug

FEEL GOOD | Restaurant staff sing and chant after customer leaves an R85k tip
FEEL GOOD | Miracle dog overcomes deadly canine parvovirus

11 Aug

FEEL GOOD | Miracle dog overcomes deadly canine parvovirus
FEEL GOOD | Cape Town customer leaves restaurant staff members a R20K tip

10 Aug

FEEL GOOD | Cape Town customer leaves restaurant staff members a R20K tip
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21225.5) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo