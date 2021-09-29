WATCH | Cape Town residents are asking: Why did 2 ostriches cross the road?

Two ostriches were on the loose in oncoming traffic in Cape Town on Wednesday morning.

The pair caused quite a stir as they made their way through traffic.

Drivers were caught off-guard when the birds started heading towards the M5 highway.

Two ostriches, believed to be from Schaapkraal in Cape Town, and on the loose in traffic, near Ottery Main Road, caused a stir on Wednesday.

The pair were spotted at about 11:00, leaving road users in shock.

The ostriches held up traffic in Cape Town in broad daylight, while making their way towards the M5 highway.



READ | Babies on board: Pregnant Cape Town goat hangs out at MyCiTi bus shelter before being rescued

Ashraf Plaatjies, a Strandfontein taxi driver, who was on his way to Mitchells Plain at the time, said he was confused as to why there was such a commotion on the road.

"It was only when I looked out of my window that I saw this long neck looking around, like it was trying to decide which way he must go,­" Plaatjies giggled.

Someone posted this in a WhatsApp group a short while ago… apparently an ostrich is in Ottery and making its way to the M5.

What the hell? pic.twitter.com/8o5jVusVc6 — Robyn Smith (@robyn_smith_sa) September 29, 2021

He said when he saw the ostriches running across the street, he couldn't believe his eyes.

"Yoh! those animals can run fast, and they make so much noise. When I hooted at it, it stuck its tongue out at me and started running," he said.

According to Plaatjies, when the ostrich approached his vehicle, it was a full-on "staring" competition.

"When I started shouting at it to get out of the way, he made an annoying screeching sound and ran towards the M5," Plaatjies said, while jokingly adding that he hoped the pair got home safely.

Road users claimed the ostriches belonged to a nearby resident.

READ | 'Miracle' nanny goat survives after being stabbed five times

Shelly Anne Appolis said she was on her way to the Strandfontein when she saw a long neck in her car's mirror.

"My eyes nearly popped out of its sockets. I thought the animal was going to jump onto my car the way it was running at such a fast pace. It was the laugh I needed for the day," she said.

Photo Supplied Photo Supplied Photo Supplied

Belinda Abraham, spokesperson for The Cape of Good Hope SPCA, confirmed to News24 that they were informed only of one male ostrich on the road in Ottery.

"We dispatched an inspector and assisted the owner with getting the ostrich back onto his property. The ostrich was unharmed," Abraham said.

The SPCA thanked motorists for their patience and assistance in getting the bird back home safely.