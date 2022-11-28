WATCH | Cape Town switches on Christmas lights in front of 80 000-strong crowd

1h ago

Cape Town City Hall was lit up with a laser show on Sunday night projecting the late Archbishop Desmond Tutu and other visuals after Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis officially switched on the city's Christmas lights.
  • Almost 80 000 Capetonians descended on the Grand Parade to witness the Christmas lights being switched on.
  • Geordin Hill-Lewis said Cape Town was a city of hope for the rest of South Africa.
  • The revellers were entertained by Emo Adams, Zakes Bantwini and Mi Casa.

Cape Town is a story of hope for the rest of South Africa, said Cape Town's mayor, Geordin Hill-Lewis, on Sunday night as he switched on the city's famous Christmas lights for the first time since 2019. 

Hill-Lewis pushed the button on the stage of the City Hall just after 20:30 on Sunday night to light up Adderley Street and surrounds with festive Christmas celebrations. 

A crowd of almost 80 000 were dazzled by a display of music and lighting, projected onto the City Hall.

Artists Mi Casa, Zakes Bantwini, Will Linley, Emo Adams, Abavuki and others entertained the lively crowd from early in the afternoon. 

Cape Town Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis switches on the city's Christmas lights on Sunday evening.

Hill-Lewis delivered a short message of hope to Capetonians, before switching on the lights.

He said Cape Town was an example of hope to the rest of the country and urged residents to welcome tourists from elsewhere in South Africa and abroad for the December holidays. 

Cape Town Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis at the switching on of Christmas festival lights at the Grand Parade on Sunday night.
Cape Town lost billions of rands in revenue from tourism over the past two years, when travelling was limited due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The city's hotels, restaurants and destinations hope to make up lost revenue, and to provide employment opportunities during the next two months. 



