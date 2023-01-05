WATCH | Cars submerged, roads flooded as heavy rains hit Gauteng

The Tshwane and Ekurhuleni metros have warned residents to remain vigilant amid heavy rains and flooding.

The SA Weather Service issued a warning for heavy rains in Gauteng.

Forecaster Luthando Masimini told News24 the inclement weather in the province was unlikely to result in deaths and other severe incidents.

Gauteng emergency services issued warnings on Thursday amid heavy rains that have resulted in flooding in parts of the province.

Tshwane emergency services and metro police responded to two incidents in which vehicles were submerged under low-lying bridges in Pretoria North and Steve Biko Road.

Tshwane emergency services deputy chief Charles Mabaso said there were no casualties.

He added metro police were notified about the incidents.

"Motorists are advised to exercise caution around those areas, and incidents that are life-threatening must be reported to the Tshwane emergency services," Mabaso said, adding they were on high alert in known hot spots.

The Ekurhuleni Municipality warned motorists and residents who lived in low-lying areas that they were at a higher risk of being affected by flooding.

Emergency medical services spokesperson William Nthladi said: "Residents in low-lying areas, floodlines near the rivers and water streams are warned to remain vigilant -pedestrians to use appropriate routes and bridges, including motorists. Motorists should keep good following distance [and] appropriate speed. Wet road surfaces spell danger."

A yellow level 2 warning has been issued by the SA Weather Service for Gauteng.

On Thursday, forecaster Luthando Masimini told News24 the two metros would experience heavy rains, which might result in flooding.

"Chances of heavy rains are for tonight [Thursday] and tomorrow [Friday]. There is no warning for the weekend as there is no expected heavy rain.

"The whole of Gauteng has a fair chance of getting some flooding [this evening], and tomorrow, it will be more concentrated in Tshwane and parts of Ekurhuleni," he said.

Masimini added the yellow level two warning implied a high likelihood of minor impact, meaning there would be isolated flooding incidents.

He said residents in informal settlements were at higher risk of flooding during this period, also warning motorists not to speed.

"Motorists should mind their speed and keep a following distance. They must also be on the lookout for notices for road closures due to accidents," Masimini added.