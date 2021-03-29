1h ago

add bookmark

WATCH | Cash-in-transit van bombed in Boksburg, 2 security guards injured

Compiled by Jeanette Chabalala
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Cash-in-transit van bombed in Boksburg, 2 security guards injured
Cash-in-transit van bombed in Boksburg, 2 security guards injured
@crimeairnetwork

Police are looking for several suspects following a cash-in-transit robbery in Boksburg, Gauteng. 

The incident happened at about 09:30 on Monday morning, police spokesperson Colonel Brenda Muridili said.

"A cash vehicle was rammed off the road by a green Mercedes Benz," she said.

"[An] unknown number of suspects robbed the security guards of an undisclosed amount of money after allegedly using explosives to bomb the armoured vehicle. They are said to have fled the scene in a white Mercedes Benz and a black Audi." 

Muridili said two security guards sustained minor injuries and were taken to hospital for medical attention.

Police are appealing to anyone with information to contact the Crime Stop number 08600 10111 or send tip-offs on MySAPS App.

Do you want to know more about this topic? Sign up for one of News24's 33 newsletters to receive the information you want in your inbox. Special newsletters are available to subscribers.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
gautengjohannesburgcrimecash in transit heists
Lottery
Here are the winning Lotto and Lotto Plus numbers
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Would you choose to continue working from home after the coronavirus lockdown if given the option?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, it's much better for me
40% - 3244 votes
No ways! I can't wait to get back to the office
12% - 986 votes
A mixture of both would suit me best
48% - 3969 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair

26 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues

19 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues
MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson

14 Jan

MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'

12 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was

11 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?

04 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?
view
USD/ZAR
14.90
(-0.6)
GBP/ZAR
20.55
(-0.8)
EUR/ZAR
17.54
(-0.7)
AUD/ZAR
11.39
(-0.5)
JPY/ZAR
0.14
(-0.3)
Gold
1,711.77
(-1.2)
Silver
24.62
(-1.7)
Platinum
1,170.00
(-1.4)
Brent Crude
64.57
(+4.2)
Palladium
2,544.00
(-5.0)
All Share
67,089
(+0.4)
Top 40
61,444
(+0.3)
Financial 15
12,446
(+2.5)
Industrial 25
88,427
(+0.6)
Resource 10
66,932
(-0.8)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | UK athlete on drive to provide sanitary pads for girls in Stellenbosch

26 Mar

FEEL GOOD | UK athlete on drive to provide sanitary pads for girls in Stellenbosch
WATCH | FEEL GOOD: Shark attack survivor is raising funds for 8-year-old amputee

25 Mar

WATCH | FEEL GOOD: Shark attack survivor is raising funds for 8-year-old amputee
'I had no idea she could write so well' - mother of Grade 4 story competition...

19 Mar

'I had no idea she could write so well' - mother of Grade 4 story competition winner in Cape Town
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21076.5) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo