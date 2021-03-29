WATCH | Cash-in-transit van bombed in Boksburg, 2 security guards injured

Police are looking for several suspects following a cash-in-transit robbery in Boksburg, Gauteng.

The incident happened at about 09:30 on Monday morning, police spokesperson Colonel Brenda Muridili said.

"A cash vehicle was rammed off the road by a green Mercedes Benz," she said.

"[An] unknown number of suspects robbed the security guards of an undisclosed amount of money after allegedly using explosives to bomb the armoured vehicle. They are said to have fled the scene in a white Mercedes Benz and a black Audi."

Muridili said two security guards sustained minor injuries and were taken to hospital for medical attention.

Police are appealing to anyone with information to contact the Crime Stop number 08600 10111 or send tip-offs on MySAPS App.

