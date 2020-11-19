WATCH | Caught on camera: 2 Cape Town metro cops suspended after throwing man from wheelchair

The City of Cape Town has suspended two metro police officers who were captured on video throwing a man from his wheelchair.

It is believed the man was part of a group of protesters who had gathered outside the Civic Centre to follow up on service delivery demands.

Cape Town Mayor Dan Plato has apologised for the incident.

Cape Town Mayor Dan Plato, with Safety and Security Director Richard Bosman, suspended the officers after a video went viral on social media, where they could be seen tipping the man's wheelchair over.

Plato said:

Following a video that was shared on social media this morning regarding an incident involving two City of Cape Town Metro Police officers and a member of the public in a wheelchair, I immediately discussed the matter with the City’s Safety and Security Executive Director, Richard Bosman, who confirmed that both officers have been suspended with immediate effect pending the outcome of a full investigation.

In the video, the man can be seen in a heated exchange with one of the officers, while the other officer places his foot on the wheels of his chair to prevent the man moving it.



After what seemed like an argument between the man and the first officer, the officer attempts to forcibly move the man, and who is then thrown from his wheelchair.



The officer then pushes the empty wheelchair away.

A friend of the man brings the wheelchair back and shouts: "Why are you doing this to him?!"

Plato apologised for the manner in which the officers had handled the situation.

"I want to apologise unreservedly to the member of the public, whose name is not yet known to me, for what he experienced this morning.

"The manner in which this situation was handled is not what we expect from our staff."

Twenty-eight people were arrested by police earlier on Thursday outside the Civic Centre, during a protest for services to be linked to new informal settlements in Khayelitsha.

The group of about 80 protested near the Civic Centre in the CBD, saying their patience was wearing thin after their requests that the sea of newly-built shacks in Khayelitsha get water, toilets and electricity were ignored, News24 reported.

The City of Cape Town has previously stated that the eThembeni settlement in question is on land that was supposed to have accommodated an upgrade to pipes linking parts of Khayelitsha to the Zandvliet sewage plant, so that the Khayelitsha residents would have improved sewage services.

This project appears to have stalled as the settlement grows.





