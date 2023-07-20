WATCH | CCTV cameras capture exact moment of Joburg explosion that killed 1, injured 48

CCTV footage released on Thursday shows the moment an explosion ripped through Lilian Ngoyi Street in the Johannesburg CBD on Wednesday evening.

Taxis were lifted into the air due to the impact of the blast, and chaos ensued as terrified pedestrians scrambled for cover.

LIVE | The moment Joburg CBD exploded: A loud bang, billowing smoke, dust and absolute mayhem

The exact cause of the disaster which injured 48 and left one person dead is still unknown. Earlier on Thursday, Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi said authorities suspected some kind of gas was involved.

Some of the injured were rushed to Charlotte Maxeke Johannesburg Academic Hospital, Hillbrow Clinic, Garden City Hospital, and Mulbarton Hospital.

During a media briefing at Charlotte Maxeke Hospital on Thursday, Gauteng Health MEC Nomantu Nkomo-Ralehoko said government hospitals were ready should there be a second explosion.

"We pray this doesn't happen," she added.



