WATCH | Cele 'emotionally exhausted' after visit to family of murdered Cape Town toddler

Bheki Cele visited the family of a three-year-old boy murdered in Kraaifontein on Sunday.

Cele said he was "emotionally exhausted" after hearing of a string of crimes on the Cape Flats.

A teenager was recently raped and killed, while two women were sexually assaulted.

Police Minister Bheki Cele on Monday said he was "emotionally exhausted" after a string of bloody crimes on the Cape Flats.

He was speaking during a visit to the family of a three-year-old boy who was murdered on Sunday, allegedly by someone his parents knew.

Western Cape police spokesperson Sergeant Wesley Twigg said a 50-year-old man was arrested on the same day.

Police were called to Bhunga Street in Wallacedene, Kraaifontein, just after 01:00, where they found the toddler's lifeless body. Some media reported that he had been killed with an axe.

Cele said he did not want to divulge any of the details, while Twigg said they were still investigating.

"Parents trusted this person... they left their children with this accused and they were called back on their way from a funeral. It seems to be the person close to the child," Cele said.

Cele said the arrest did not help.

He added:

I'm not physically tired; I'm emotionally exhausted. This is a very sad time for the Cape Flats.

Cele's whirlwind tour came just hours after former politician Loyiso Nkohla was shot dead at Philippi Railway Station, where he had reportedly been addressing a meeting.

Speaking about the shooting, Cele said the scene was still active. He asked that officers be given the time and space to conduct an investigation.

Cele added that he was shocked to hear about the ordeal of two women, who were sexually assaulted and humiliated for nearly two hours in Taiwan, Khayelitsha, on Sunday.

Two gunmen entered the Showers of Blessings Christian Zion Church, robbed congregants of cellphones and money, and sexually assaulted two women before fleeing.

"They (the victims) told me that it was dark because it was load shedding time," he said. Also in Khayelitsha, a 13-year-old girl was raped and killed. A man was subsequently arrested.

Other recent crimes involving children included a foetus found dumped in a black wheelie bin in Hanover Park, and the body of an unidentified four-year-old girl found dumped in Fisantekraal, outside Durbanville.

The Western Cape MEC for Social Development, Sharna Fernandez, said the department "strongly condemns any acts of violence toward children, who have the right to be cared for and loved".

"We urge all parents, extended families and neighbours to look out for the safety and well-being of children, either in their care or in their environments."

Commenting on the dumping of children, Nadene Grabham, the operations director at Door of Hope, which houses abandoned babies and children, said: "Any story of any baby or child being found dead is absolutely devastating.

"There are many places of safety and child protection organisations across the country that offer assistance for parents and children in need."