WATCH | Centurion dad arrested for buying baby milk during curfew to sue two cops, SAPS

A man arrested for breaking the curfew when he bought baby formula for his two-day-old baby, is suing the SAPS and two constables who arrested him.

Naas le Roux told the media at Afriforum’s offices in Pretoria, that he was taking civil action for trauma, fear, and violation of his rights.

Le Roux was arrested in Centurion on 7 January, after he had bought a tin of baby formula around 01:00, from a nearby private hospital. Charges were later withdrawn.

Naas le Roux told the media at Afriforum's offices in Pretoria, that he was taking legal actions against the two officers and the entire police department, for trauma, fear, and violation of his rights.

Le Roux was arrested in Centurion on 7 January, after he had bought a tin of baby formula around 01:00.

He was arrested despite showing the two officers the baby formula milk and receipt of purchase.

His wife, Natasha, was forced to walk carrying the new-born baby and fetch Le Roux’s vehicle.

A newborn baby's father arrested for breaking the lockdown curfew while buying milk formula is threatening to take steps against the police. | @ntwaagae https://t.co/b0SCdaYh3N — News24 (@News24) January 13, 2021

Natasha was also threatened with arrest at a police station, after being told by the two arresting officers to come and pay bail for Le Roux.

“I have to admit that the entire event is traumatising especially afterwards when I have to look at the effect it will have on my children. It is traumatising and very disappointing to see what the police did.

“When you expect them to help you, they do the opposite. We hope to move on, but at this stage we take it day by day. It is something you wish to forget, but it sticks in your mind, when you are at work or when you see a police vehicle. It changes the view that I have with [sic] the police after what they have done,” said Le Roux.

Charges were later withdrawn against Le Roux.

It is alleged that police discarded Le Roux's proof of purchase receipt, and did not attach it to the docket.

“I do feel relieved that there will not be a court appearance. It is good to know that that is at least behind us. Apologies (from SAPS) will not serve any purpose. Apologies will not help. I can’t see that an apology will make everything disappear,” said Le Roux.

Family lawyer Lily Rautenbach, confirmed that they are proceeding with the civil claim against the officers, police commissioner General Khehla Sitole, and relevant authorities.

“We are definitely going to sue the individuals and the SAPS. We are still working on the amount,” said Rautenbach.

Gauteng police are yet to comment on the matter.

