WATCH | Chaos in Gqeberha as several minibus taxis, 2 cars set alight

Cebelihle Mthethwa
Several minibus taxis and two cars were set alight in an alleged violent brawl in Gqeberha on Wednesday.

The taxis and the cars were set alight on Durban Road, Korsten, on Wednesday afternoon.

Police are currently at the scene, investigating the cause of the uproar.

READ | E-hailing driver assaulted in Katlehong, allegedly by taxi association members over routes

"Circumstances surrounding the incident is not known at this stage," police spokesperson Priscilla Naidu said.

The violence allegedly erupted after a car accident between a Somali man and another male, which led to an argument and a fist fight, according to reports by HeraldLive.

"People started to set the Somali shops in Durban Road alight and, in turn, they started burning the taxis," the eyewitness told HeraldLive.

This is a developing story.

